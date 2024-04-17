The third week in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone brings us a fresh attachment in the form of the JAK Cutthroat. This 3D-printed stock can only be used for a select few weapons, and this guide will help you unlock it.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the JAK Cutthroat Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete at least five challenges from the Season 3 Week 3 Challenges to get the JAK Cutthroat stock attachment. There are 21 challenges to complete on a weekly basis and they are split between the three major modes. That means seven different options for Multiplayer, seven for Zombies, and another seven for Warzone. If you’re a free-to-play CoD player, you’re stuck with the seven in the Battle Royale.

Personally, I tend to get my challenges done in the MW3 Multiplayer when a new Aftermarket Part or Conversion Kit drops as a reward. The challenges can be difficult in some cases, but the Multiplayer respawns are a great way to grind them out. Thankfully, for those looking to get the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 and Warzone, Week 3 of Season 3 has some fairly easy challenges, like earning headshots with recommended Handguns or getting 15 Operator Kills after reloading with recommended SMGs.

You might run into some trouble with challenges, such as killing two Operators in a row without taking damage five times, but it’s really just a matter of time. Run modes like Domination or Free-For-All to catch players.

Related: MW3 Longshot Distance – How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3

How to Equip the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Cutthroat can only be equipped in MW3 and Warzone in the stock slot for the MCW, MTZ, M4, and AMR9 platforms. So, the MTZ-556 and the MTZ-762 would both be viable gun options for the new stock once you unlock it.

If you miss out on the Cutthroat while Season 3 is live, you can always go back to the Armory Unlocks in the next season. All it will take is some daily wins or challenges to progress the armory and get the Aftermarket Part you want.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more