Where To Find Atlas Superstore in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Urzikstan hasn’t received any significant updates in Call of Duty: Warzone, but Season 5 changed that in a major way. Fans can revisit a nostalgic little slice of Verdansk now that Atlas Superstore has been added to Urzikstan. Here’s where to find Atlas Superstore in Warzone Season 5.

Where Is Superstore in Urzikstan in Warzone?

The new Superstore POI is sure to be a Hot Drop in Season 5 of Warzone. Not only is it the return of one of the most popular locales in franchise history, but it is also near some of Urzikstan’s most popular POIs. Superstore is situated immediately northeast of Urzikstan’s center-most peninsula. It rests just across the water near Low Town and Old Town and is south of Orlov Military Base.

Dropping at Superstore can be somewhat frustrating, as it can be difficult to survive due to the number of enemy Operators players will encounter. Thankfully, Raven Software has offered Warzone players an alternative to allow them to drop Superstore as much as they want.

How To Play Superstore Resurgence in Warzone

For fans looking to stay in the action around Superstore but in a more forgiving environment, Raven Software has added Superstore Resurgence. This new playlist makes use of the popular Warzone mode, which puts a twist on the Battle Royale genre by allowing respawns in waves.

The new playlist takes place in a small section of Urzikstan, set in and around Superstore. For players who want to spend time at the classic POI and revolve their match around it, this is the place to be. At launch, it is only available in Quads.

And that is how to find Superstore in Warzone Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

