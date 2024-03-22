If you’re planning to drop in Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, it’s important not to go in blind. Dropping at a stacked location will go a long way in setting you up to earn a victory, so here are the best landing spots in Verdansk in Warzone Mobile.

Best Landing Spots in Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

If you downloaded Warzone Mobile on day one, you’re probably a veteran Warzone player. However, it’s been a while since Verdansk has been in the game. And then there are players who will be dropping in Verdansk for the first time. No matter which camp you’re in, getting a refresher on the best landing spots in Verdansk will be pretty helpful.

Airport

Airport is a massive location in the middle of Verdansk, which means it’s prime real estate for anyone worried about having to rotate to the zone. The loot pool is great as well, with plenty of spots to grab money and guns that will help you stay alive longer. The only major downside of Airport is that it’s a hot drop, and other players will likely have the same idea as you when you decide to land there.

Superstore

Superstore is another iconic Verdansk location, mostly because it houses a lot of loot. It also has plenty of areas to loot that are hidden away from the action-heavy spots. However, Superstore has its fair share of dark corners, making it hard to see enemies coming if they’re being stealthy. On the flip side, if you like acting like a ninja in Warzone Mobile, Superstore is a great spot to pick up a few early-game kills.

Promenade West

Promenade West is far from a household name in the Warzone community, but it’s one of the more underrated landing spots in the game. It features plenty of buildings to grab loot from, essentially guaranteeing a loadout if another squad doesn’t have the same idea. There are also several natural rotation spots that make getting to the zone a breeze compared to the hotter drops. You won’t find a ton of action in Promenade West, but you can still set yourself up for victory.

And those are the best landing spots in Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. If you’re running into any of the issues that have been plaguing the game since its launch, here’s a guide on how to fix the login issue and another on how to fix the “Unsupported GPU” error.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.