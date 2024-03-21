Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally here, and players can’t wait to drop into maps like Verdansk from their mobile devices. However, the game’s launch has run into an issue. Here’s how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile login issue.

How to Fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Login Issue

Before you toss your phone because you can’t play Warzone Mobile, it’s important to remember that the login issue could have something to do with the amount of people trying to play. Call of Duty servers have trouble when a new season comes out, so imagine what they’re like when everyone can play on their phone from anywhere. If you’ve determined that it isn’t a server issue, however, there are a couple of other potential causes.

First, make sure you’re using the right credentials. Just like all of your other accounts, if you put in the wrong password, you won’t be granted access to Warzone Mobile. It’s also important to ensure your Internet connection is stable. If you’ve double-checked all of that, it might be time to head to the app store to determine whether you have the latest version of the game downloaded. If not, a quick update could be just what the doctored ordered.

And if all else fails, restarting the game a few times may allow you to slip in and begin your Warzone Mobile journey. Again, with so many people trying to play, there are sure to be some bumps in the road early on. However, with a little bit of patience, you’ll be dominating the Warzone Mobile lobbies before long.

And that’s how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile login issue.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.