When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?

Jackson Hayes
Published: Feb 28, 2024 10:40 am
A player running in MW3.

With Call of Duty choosing to focus on the live-service aspects of its games, players are always waiting for the next big update. Season 2 Reloaded currently has the attention of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) gamers, but its release date is unclear. So, when will MW3 Season 2 Reloaded release?

When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?

MW3 Season 2, which kicked off on Feb. 7, brought a lot of fun to the game. A new Battle Pass arrived, as well as new maps, modes, and operators, including a Rick Grimes skin that’s part of a collaboration with The Walking Dead spinoff, The Ones Who Live. However, all that good was undone when MW3 dealt with a massive storm of errors.

For an entire day, MW3 servers were down, and every player saw their level revert to one, seemingly undoing all of the progress. Thankfully, things were fixed, but it left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths. So, MW3 could use a win in a bad way, and that’s where Season 2 Reloaded comes in.

In the middle of Season 1, MW3 released a massive update that breathed new life into the game. Season 2 will get the same treatment, and it should be soon based on when Season 1 Reloaded was released. Players can expect the MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update as early as Mar. 6. Modes, such as Vortex and Bounty, will be added to the game, and that’s not even mentioning all the fresh content coming to Warzone and Zombies.

And that’s when Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded will release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67