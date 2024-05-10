Visionism Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Unlock your full potential in Visionism, a Roblox game inspired by the Lookism webtoon. Explore all the corners of Busan, battle dangerous foes, and earn your street cred. To create the best character build, redeem Visionism codes and grab a ton of free rerolls.

All Visionism Codes List

Visionism Codes (Working)

WelcomeBackV2 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards WelcomeBack: Use for free rewards

Visionism Codes (Expired) show more Wanticheat

eastermonday

shutdownday!

morefaves

updatenextweek!

nicetry

NEWLookismDay

fpsmelter

NEWHeight

whataday

happyfriday!

3kmembers

1kfaves

update2part1

sorryfordelay

300actives

Heightplease

cope

balancespt1

LookismDay

heightme

JULICLANREROLLS!

talentfeinds

LockIn

rerollme

LYuuzou

4kmembers show less

Related: Type Soul Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Visionism

Follow the instructions below to redeem Visionism codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Visionism on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard. Copy and paste a code into the [Enter Code Here] text box. Press Enter and have fun with your rewards.

If you’re interested in more anime-inspired Roblox games with codes and freebies, check out our Peroxide Codes and Demon Blade Codes articles as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more