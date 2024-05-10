Visionism Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024
We added new codes!
Unlock your full potential in Visionism, a Roblox game inspired by the Lookism webtoon. Explore all the corners of Busan, battle dangerous foes, and earn your street cred. To create the best character build, redeem Visionism codes and grab a ton of free rerolls.
All Visionism Codes List
Visionism Codes (Working)
- WelcomeBackV2: Use for free rewards
- WelcomeBack: Use for free rewards
Visionism Codes (Expired)show more
- Wanticheat
- eastermonday
- shutdownday!
- morefaves
- updatenextweek!
- nicetry
- NEWLookismDay
- fpsmelter
- NEWHeight
- whataday
- happyfriday!
- 3kmembers
- 1kfaves
- update2part1
- sorryfordelay
- 300actives
- Heightplease
- cope
- balancespt1
- LookismDay
- heightme
- JULICLANREROLLS!
- talentfeinds
- LockIn
- rerollme
- LYuuzou
- 4kmembers
How to Redeem Codes in Visionism
Follow the instructions below to redeem Visionism codes:
- Open Visionism on Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard.
- Copy and paste a code into the [Enter Code Here] text box.
- Press Enter and have fun with your rewards.
