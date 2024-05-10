Visionism promo art
Image via Shura Studio
Visionism Codes (May 2024)

Unlock your full potential in Visionism, a Roblox game inspired by the Lookism webtoon. Explore all the corners of Busan, battle dangerous foes, and earn your street cred. To create the best character build, redeem Visionism codes and grab a ton of free rerolls.

All Visionism Codes List

Visionism Codes (Working)

  • WelcomeBackV2: Use for free rewards 
  • WelcomeBack: Use for free rewards 

Visionism Codes (Expired)

  • Wanticheat
  • eastermonday
  • shutdownday!
  • morefaves
  • updatenextweek!
  • nicetry
  • NEWLookismDay
  • fpsmelter
  • NEWHeight
  • whataday
  • happyfriday!
  • 3kmembers
  • 1kfaves
  • update2part1
  • sorryfordelay
  • 300actives
  • Heightplease
  • cope
  • balancespt1
  • LookismDay
  • heightme
  • JULICLANREROLLS!
  • talentfeinds
  • LockIn
  • rerollme
  • LYuuzou
  • 4kmembers

How to Redeem Codes in Visionism

Follow the instructions below to redeem Visionism codes:

How to redeem codes in Visionism
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Visionism on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard.
  3. Copy and paste a code into the [Enter Code Here] text box.
  4. Press Enter and have fun with your rewards.

If you’re interested in more anime-inspired Roblox games with codes and freebies, check out our Peroxide Codes and  Demon Blade Codes articles as well!

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.