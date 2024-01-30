Call of Duty Kicks Off The Walking Dead Collab With Rick & Michonne Skins

Skins based on popular movies and TV shows are nothing new, but it’s always fun when iconic characters come to popular games. Call of Duty has kicked off a collaboration with The Walking Dead that includes Rick and Michonne skins.

Rick and Michonne haven’t been part of The Walking Dead universe for a while now, with Rick departing the flagship show in the ninth season before returning for the final episode and Michonne leaving her friends behind to find her beloved. However, they’re both set to return for the miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will follow Michonne’s journey to find Rick.

And to celebrate this monumental occasion, The Walking Dead is allowing Call of Duty to borrow Rick and Michonne, giving players a chance to play as these hunters and take down enemies. The collaboration was announced via a video on X that is Call of Duty‘s take on The Walking Dead‘s iconic opening credits. You can check it out below:

Rick and Michonne from @WalkingDead_AMC and #TheOnesWhoLive are coming to Call of Duty 🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6Ius1BdbWi — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2024

These skins shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since Rick and Michonne, as well as their friend, Daryl Dixon, who also has his own spinoff show, are part of Epic Games’ Fortnite. However, with the zombie mode being such a big part of Call of Duty, the duo will probably feel more at home in Activision’s title.

While an official release date for the collaboration isn’t part of the announcement video, it’s safe to assume it’ll be sooner rather than later. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on Feb. 25, so players will likely get a chance to fight off a horde of zombies as Rick and Michonne before that happens.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.