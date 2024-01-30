Call of Duty gives you plenty of ways to take out your enemies. You can shoot someone, beat someone, or even assassinate someone from behind. However, nothing beats blowing someone up. So, what are cooked grenades in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

What Are Cooked Grenades in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

As you complete challenges in MW3 to unlock various things, the game may request you to do some strange things. It may ask you to get Clean Kills or take people out with the Blacklight Flashlight attached, and while those may cause you to scratch your head, none may be stranger than the one involving Cooked Grenades. Thankfully, it’s not that hard to pull of if you know what you’re doing.

The most important thing to understand about Cooked Grenades in MW3 is what qualifies as on. Unfortunately, you can’t just pull the pin, toss the explosive, and hope for the best. A Cooked Grenade occurs when you pull the pin and let the object marinate for a second before throwing it. Be careful, though – you only have three seconds before the grenade explodes, so you can’t wait too long to toss it.

How to Get Cooked Grenade Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Of course, pulling the pin and waiting a moment is the easy part – the hard part comes in actually killing people with the explosive. The smart way to tackle this challenge is to play game modes where people are prone to gathering, such as Domination or Hardpoint. The only trouble you’ll run into is the people who refuse to play the objective.

You can also equip the Demolition Vest to ensure that you have the ability to grab more than one grenade. But when you’re playing fast-paced game modes, it’s more about quantity than quality. Just toss as many grenades as possible, and you’ll get plenty of Cooked Grenade kills in MW3.

And that’s what Cooked Grenades are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.