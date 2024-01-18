Vought’s best and brightest are back in Call of Duty, but unlocking their items isn’t as simple as loading up and taking out a few enemies. Here’s how to get kills with the Blacklight Flashlight in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

What Is The Boys: Supe Takedown Event in MW3?

Season 1 Reloaded is finally here, and it brings some familiar faces along with it. MW3 and Warzone have been taken over by characters from The Boys, the Prime Video series about a world filled with heroes who aren’t actually very heroic. And by doing challenges in MW3 and Warzone, including the one involving the Blacklight Flashlight, players can earn items that will make them feel like they’re employed by Vought and ready to wreak havoc all over the map.

There are quite a few challenges for players to do as part of The Boys: Super Takedown event, and you can see them listed below:

Multiplayer

Get three operator kills without reloading seven times

Kill five operators affected by Electric Shock in The Boys mode

Get 10 operator Tac Stance kills using the KVD Enforcer

Collect 35 Temp V syringes in The Boys mode

Get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight equipped

Win seven games of The Boys mode

Warzone

In Warzone, get seven operator kills while prone

In Warzone, get 10 operator kills with SMGs

In Warzone, get five operator Tac Stance kills with shotguns

In Warzone, complete seven contracts

In Warzone, get eight operator melee kills

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

How to Get Kills With the Blacklight Flashlight in MW3

Most of those challenges are pretty self-explanatory, but one that seems to have players running to the Internet is “Get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight equipped.” If you’re unfamiliar with the Blacklight Flashlight in MW3, it’s a Gear item that reveals recent enemy footsteps. It’s incredibly useful, and getting kills with it equipped isn’t all that difficult.

All you have to do is attach the Blacklight Flashlight to your favorite MW3 weapon and go to town. It shouldn’t take too long, as the Gear gives you an advantage over unsuspecting players. And when the challenge is complete, you will receive a Charm of Billy Butcher’s dog, Terror, allowing you to prove how big of a The Boys fan you are.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.