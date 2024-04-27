How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife

It’s time to get a little spooky in BitLife and become an Exorcist for a living. Let’s find out how to banish ghosts to the spirit realm, and what you’ll need to do to get rid of these nasty spirits.

How To Get The Exorcist Job in BitLife

BitLife is a game all about fantasy because it’s much easier to become an Exorcist in this game than it is in real life. You’ll only need to graduate High School to get your hands on this career option but know that it can be a little rare to find. Once you’ve graduated, you can skip out on going to College if you’d like to get right into the job field.

To find the Exorcist career option, you’ll need to head into the Occupations tab. This is found in the bottom left of your screen, and select Jobs. You may need to either exit the game or age up your character until you find it because it’s not the most commonly offered job by any means. Once you find it, you’ll just need to answer a question about the career field for an opportunity to become an Exorcist.

Once this is done, look for a property that appears to be Haunted if you’re hoping to put your skills to the test. The house will show that it is Haunted, so you won’t need to have any sort of luck on your side to make this happen.

Why Would I Want To Be An Exorcist in BitLife

There are a variety of different reasons as to why you’d want to become an Exorcist in BitLife, especially if you’re hoping to complete the Cursed Killer Challenge. You need to be one if you’re hoping to complete this particular challenge, and it’s just a fun career path to go down if you’re looking to try something a little different instead of being a doctor or anything like that. Sure, it’s not going to land you the Loaded Ribbon, but it’s at least something fun and a great conversation starter.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

