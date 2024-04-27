A Ghost Emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife

The power of BitLife compels you.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 03:28 pm

It’s time to get a little spooky in BitLife and become an Exorcist for a living. Let’s find out how to banish ghosts to the spirit realm, and what you’ll need to do to get rid of these nasty spirits.

Recommended Videos

How To Get The Exorcist Job in BitLife

A waving hand emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Screenshot by The Escapist

BitLife is a game all about fantasy because it’s much easier to become an Exorcist in this game than it is in real life. You’ll only need to graduate High School to get your hands on this career option but know that it can be a little rare to find. Once you’ve graduated, you can skip out on going to College if you’d like to get right into the job field.

Related: Is Bitizen Worth It in BitLife?

To find the Exorcist career option, you’ll need to head into the Occupations tab. This is found in the bottom left of your screen, and select Jobs. You may need to either exit the game or age up your character until you find it because it’s not the most commonly offered job by any means. Once you find it, you’ll just need to answer a question about the career field for an opportunity to become an Exorcist.

Once this is done, look for a property that appears to be Haunted if you’re hoping to put your skills to the test. The house will show that it is Haunted, so you won’t need to have any sort of luck on your side to make this happen.

Why Would I Want To Be An Exorcist in BitLife

There are a variety of different reasons as to why you’d want to become an Exorcist in BitLife, especially if you’re hoping to complete the Cursed Killer Challenge. You need to be one if you’re hoping to complete this particular challenge, and it’s just a fun career path to go down if you’re looking to try something a little different instead of being a doctor or anything like that. Sure, it’s not going to land you the Loaded Ribbon, but it’s at least something fun and a great conversation starter.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

Post Tag:
Bitlife
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All One Piece Openings, Ranked From Worst to Best
three scenes from one piece openings
Category: Guides
Guides
All One Piece Openings, Ranked From Worst to Best
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Four new classic cards added to MLB The Show 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
The Cursed Killer Challenge graphic for the latest BitLife challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All One Piece Openings, Ranked From Worst to Best
three scenes from one piece openings
Category: Guides
Guides
All One Piece Openings, Ranked From Worst to Best
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Four new classic cards added to MLB The Show 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
The Cursed Killer Challenge graphic for the latest BitLife challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.