Murky Energy Residue is a vital resource in The First Descendant, and you will need a lot of it to level up your characters. This is how to get it.

The Best Murky Energy Residue Farm in the First Descendant

To get Murky Energy Residue in The First Descendant, you can run The Forgottense in the Restricted Zone of the Sterile Land or the Unknown Laboratory in the Classified Area, also in the Sterile Land. The Murky Energy Residue drops from “mission monsters” in either quest, which means it can drop from yellow bar enemies that will spawn at key moments in the mission. There is one in each mission, and I have gotten up to fifteen Murky Energy Residues in one drop from both missions.

Having run some tests on them, I would say that both yield the same amount of Murky Energy Residue in roughly the same amount of time. I feel like Forgottense is a little quicker to run once you learn the layout of the mission and stop getting lost, as there are some twisting corridors to be followed. It is worth noting that I am farming these using Bunny, who is an amazing Descendant for burning through these missions.

So, it all boils down to adding efficiency to the grind. If we have to get this, we might as well try to get something else, right?

Mission Drops The Forgottense Super Sense Mod (Gley Exclusive Mod) – 1% chance

Fire Conductor Mod (increase ATK against enemies inflicted with burn) – 1.5% chance

Shape Stabilizer Form 2 – 2% chance

Amorphous Material Pattern: 009 – 100% chance (parts for Ultimate Bunny, King’s Guard Lance, Valby, and Python) Unknown Laboratory Venom Synthesis Mod (Freyna Exclusive Mod) – 1% chance

Quick Freezer Mod (Defeating Frostbitten enemies inflicts Frostbite on others) – 1.5% chance

Shape Stabilizer Form 2 – 2% chance

Amorphous Material Pattern: 010 – 100% chance (parts for Blue Beetle, Lepic, Nazeistra, Divine Punishment)

So, with most things, like similar drop opportunities, volumes, and time to run, what matters is what else you want. Gley fans should hit up Forgottense, while those in need of that Freyna Mod should be grinding the Unknown Laboratory.

With a lot of grinding to be done in The First Descenant, it really does matter how efficient we can make things, so stacking up our potential rewards makes a lot of sense. If you are not that interested in either character, you can bounce back and forth between the two, grabbing those guaranteed Amorphous Material drops to help you farm other Descendants and weapons.

The First Descendant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

