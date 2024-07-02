There are over a dozen Descendants in The First Descendant, but Gley is a character that many players have their eye on. Here’s how to unlock Gley in The First Descendant.

All Requirements to Unlock Gley in The First Descendant

Gley’s berserk playstyle combined with her aesthetic have made her a fan favorite choice. There are two ways you can unlock Gley in The First Descendant. The first way is through purchasing the character directly using Caliber, the in-game currency in The First Descendant.

Gley costs a total of 600 Caliber, which roughly translates to $12. You can purchase Gley with Caliber by opening your inventory, going to the “Descendants” tab, viewing the Descendants list, and then clicking “purchase” in Gley’s box. This is by far the easiest and fastest way to unlock Gley, or any Descendant, in The First Descendant. However, it’s costly and there’s also a free way to unlock Gley as well.

To unlock Gley for free, head over to Anais in Albion, an NPC located on the western side of the city. Anais allows you to research all sorts of content, including Descendants, weapons, and other items. Researching a piece of content requires a set of materials as well as a time commitment, but after the research process is complete, you unlock that specific content.

If you visit Anais to unlock Gley, go to the “Descendant” tab on the left side of the screen and find Gley’s box. Click on it to see all the materials required to research the Descendant. You can see a list of those materials below:

400,000 Gold

1 Gley Enhanced Cells

1 Gley Stabilizer

1 Gley Spiral Catalyst

1 Gley Code

Obviously, the 400,000 gold isn’t easy to obtain, but with enough playtime, you’ll be able to reach that number. As for the other four materials, those are a bit more complicated.

All Materials Needed to Unlock Gley in The First Descendant

The Gley Enhanced Cells, Gley Stabilizer, and Gley Spiral Catalyst are all researchable at Anais’ shop, while the Gley Code has to be acquired separately as loot. The first three items each require different materials to research, most of which are common materials found in the world. You can see how to acquire the different materials by hovering over each one and pressing “Acquisition Info.” This tells you the location or method of obtaining the material you need. For example, by hovering over “Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint,” you can see you need to complete two specific Intercept Battles as well as two specific missions on various difficulty modes.

The First Descendant is available now.

