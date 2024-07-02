How to Get and Open Amorphous Materials in the First Descendant

If you want to get your hands on new Descendants in the third-person looter shooter The First Descendant, then you will need to get comfortable farming Amorphous Materials. This is one of the most important resources in the game.

Recommended Videos

How to get Amorphous Materials in The First Descendant

To get Amorphous Materials in The First Descendant, you will need to complete specific missions or Void Intercept Battles. At the end of those missions, you will get the specific Amorphous Material Pattern that it can drop, and you will later be able to open it for a random drop of one of the rewards that it can contain. These missions can be found on the map in various parts of the game world. Examine them to check the rewards that they can offer you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The missions that you can earn these materials from include:

Special Operations

Zone Recon Missions

Resource Defence Missions

Void Intercepts

Mine Blocking

How to open Amorphous Material

Screenshot by The Escapist

To open Amorphous Materials, you will need to finish either the Void Intercepts or the Void Fusion Reactor missions, and each of the bosses can drop a machine to help you open different Amorphous Materials. You will be looking for the Reconstructed Device that drops at the end, and this is what will allow you to open the Amorphous Materials when you interact with them.

You can access the Void Intercepts from the main world map in the bottom left corner, while the Void Fusion Reactor Missions will appear on the sector maps, and you will need to destroy Void Fragments to be able to start them.

Within the Amorphous Materials are different rewards, and you will get a random drop from that loot pool. To find out exactly what you should be chasing for each of the characters or weapons you wish to research, you will need to visit Magister Anais in Albion. Talk to her and select the following options:

Research Request

Descendant

Pick your Descendant of choice

Examine their parts and check the blueprints for each one to see which Amorphous Material can drop them.

This will also tell you what you need to do to open that particular material.

So, as you can see, it is a little bit complicated but boils down to doing one group of missions to farm the Amorphous Materials, and another group to open those materials and get the sweet rewards inside.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy