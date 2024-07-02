Void Fragments can be found scattered around the map in The First Descendant, and they are a pretty good source of valuable resources. Destroying them isn’t easy, however, and you’ll need to bring specific Descendants with you to get the job done.

How to Destroy Void Fragments in The First Descendant

A Void Fragment in the wild. Screenshot by The Escapist

To destroy Void Fragments, you will need to bring a Descendant with an element or attribute type that matches the Void Fragment you wish to destroy. You can only use abilities to damage these things, and only abilities that resonate with the same element will damage them.

After you hit the Void Fragment with an ability, you will notice a health bar broken into three stages. Hit it a couple of times to get rid of the first stage, then a wave of enemies will attack. There will be quite a lot of them, so be careful. Take out all the enemies, then go back to hitting the Void Fragment again. When the second bar is broken, there will be another, tougher wave of enemies to deal with. When they are all cleared, you can take out the final portion of the health bar, breaking the Void Fragment and collecting your rewards. These can include weapons, Mastery XP, some pretty sweet modules, and Void Shards.

How to know which element to use for Void Fragment

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can look at the Void Fragments on the map and see what you need to do to destroy them. On the above Void Fragment in the Sterile Land, it says Electric and Destructable Only by Skill, so we know that only an Electric Descendant will be helpful there. The good news is that you should have unlocked Bunny by the time you reach here so you can change to her in the Descendant menu and get the job done.

If you see “Non-Attribute,” that means you need to use a character that does not have an element, such as Ajax.

What to do with Void Shards

Screenshot by The Escapist

Void Shards can be used to power the Void Fusion Reactor Missions that will also appear on the map. For example, there is a Void Fusion Reactor Mission just to the north of the Void Fragment shown in the image above. This Void Fragment can drop Monomer Void Shards and Inorganic Void Shards, both of which are required to power that particular Void Reactor.

You do need a few of them and will be told how many you need for each Reactor on the map by hovering over them and scrolling down their information panel. The good news is that the Void Fragments are farmable and will respawn quite quickly after you finish them.

