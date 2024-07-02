Bunny is one of the early Descendants that you meet in The First Descendant’s campaign, and the best news is that she can be unlocked. Here’s how to unlock Bunny in The First Descendant.

How to Unlock Bunny in The First Descendant

To unlock Bunny in The First Descendant, you must complete the Bunny Crafting Training Stage quest that you will be given while playing through the campaign. This will require you to collect certain resources in order to be able to build her suit for your own use.

Bunny Enhanced Cells – can be obtained from the Vulgus Field Generator mission in Kingston

Bunny Stabilizer – can be obtained from the Magister Lab mission in Kingston

Bunny Spiral Catalyst – can be obtained from the Vulgus Data Transmitter mission in Kingston

Bunny Code – Beat the GraveWalker in an Intercept mission

Once you have all those pieces, you will need to visit Magister Anais in Albion, which is where you can construct the Descendant suits. This will let you unlock Bunny in The First Descendant permanently. Bunny is likely the first of the thirteen Descendants you’ll unlock, beyond your starting Descendant.

All of Bunny’s Skills in The First Descendant

Ability Description Passive – Rabbit Foot Charges Electricity when moving. Inflicts damage to nearby enemies when landing after a Double Jump. Thrill Bomb Summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and inflict them with Electrocute effect. Light Speeding Sprint Speed increases significantly and acquires more Electricity. Lightning Emission Moving around deals damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Electrocute effect. Maximum Power Shoots out electricity forward to inflict damage. Damage increases in proportion to skill duration.

Screenshots by The Escapist

What is Bunny’s Lore in The First Descendant?

In Albion, there were as many orphans as there were casualties of war. But Bunny, even as an adult, harbored an unresolved question:

“My parents weren’t even soldiers… so why did they abandon me?”

Her parents, who only occasionally showed their faces and disappeared after her sixth birthday, left Bunny waiting and waiting. The never-ending war did not provide the answers she sought. Eventually, Bunny came to her own conclusion:

“It’s clear my parents ran away. Grandma and I were left behind.”

Left alone with her grandmother, Bunny seemed to channel her inner turmoil into causing major incidents. Notably swift on her feet, she had dodged the police multiple times, earning the moniker of Albion’s Greatest Troublemaker. She even believed she was out of the soldiers’ reach. Bunny had stolen soldiers’ weapons and sold them on the black market, using the proceeds to dutifully support her grandmother amidst the darkness. At that time, Bunny’s life goal was to secure a room in Albion’s finest retirement district to ensure a comfortable dusk for her grandmother. Bunny, carrying on the mission of her absent parents, needed a lot of money, but nothing was too challenging for this quick-witted Rabbit. As long as she could steal and run, no one could catch her. Even on the day she stole a bunch of expensive military grenades, she had no worries…except that she had fled to a fuel depot with a faulty circuit breaker.

The news of Bunny’s tussle with the police and rescue team, as they tried to prevent a major disaster, and Bunny’s determination not to get caught, reached her grandmother. Her grandmother urged Bunny to stop causing trouble and to surrender peacefully, but fate has a way of creating coincidental events in such situations. The military electronic grenade stolen from the armory was malfunctioning due to electric leakage and was about to explode. As the timer neared zero, Bunny thought of her grandmother outside the silo, realizing she was in danger. Her grandmother was the only one who had looked after her, the abandoned one, and was her only remaining family. Bunny’s immature yet genuine desire to live with her grandmother, even if it meant stealing, sparked a miracle as the timer hit zero.

Time seemed to slow down, and a familiar tingling sensation enveloped Bunny’s entire body. Her desperate wish to stop the bomb awakened a dormant power within her. A powerful electrical force burst forth from Bunny, filling the silo. A powerful shock swept through the silo, but fortunately, all surrounding systems halted, preventing the grenade from causing a catastrophe. Her grandmother was slightly startled but unharmed, which was a tremendous relief.

As if paying for the major accident, Bunny was paralyzed due to the overuse her Arche abilities. Unable to move, Bunny was hospitalized for a long time. Once Bunny’s Arche factor was confirmed, Headquarters offered her a chance to become a Descendant and serve, in exchange for overlooking her past misdemeanors, and Bunny readily agreed. After all, they promised not to hold her past accidents against her and assured her of a regular salary. How could this not be a stroke of luck? Bunny was actually pleased. By working hard and earning money, she could enjoy a delicious dinner with her grandmother.

And maybe… she might even find out whether her parents were alive or dead.

The First Descendant is available now.

