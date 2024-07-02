How to Level the Mastery Rank Up in The First Descendant

There are all kinds of ranks to track in The First Descendant, but you need to get your Master Rank up for the largest power increases. This guide will explain exactly how you can increase these levels on each one of your characters.

How to Get Master Rank Up in The First Descendant

Use the Arche Factor Manipulator Prime Hands in the Albion hub to level your Mastery Rank up. Unlike many of the other leveling systems in the game, the Mastery system is not one that can be increased passively. Once you get a notification on the screen, head back to Albion and move toward the eastern wing in a secluded room. Next to the manipulator machine are the Prime Hands which are massive robotic hands that grasp you to increase power.

Travel to the main Albion hub.

Head to the Prime Hands in the east wing.

Use the Arche Factor Manipulator to increase your rank.

Leveling this rank doesn’t cost anything when you arrive at the Prime Hands. Simply open the Arche Factor Manipulator and hold the “Mastery Rank Up” option at the bottom left of the screen. As long as you have enough experience to use it, the process is quickly completed in a cutscene. You can view the subsequent upgrades and how much experience they will cost within the many as well. It really all comes down to playing the game and ranking up.

If you’re new to the game, you will see the first Mastery level appear on your screen and in your inventory. When you open the menu, the rank appears in bright green and can be opened. However, you can’t rank this system up at all without going directly to the Prime Hands at Albion. It’s a weird way to force players to interact with the Mastery, but at least it gives us a chance to stock up again.

The First Descendant is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

