In The First Descendant, you will need to invest some time and effort into leveling up your Descendants and making sure they are as strong as they can possibly be. Here’s what the max level is in The First Descendant.

What Is the Max Level in the First Descendant?

There are two levels that you will need to concern yourself with in the game. The first is the Descendant level, and the second is the overall Mastery Level. The maximum level for the Descendants is 40, and each one will need to be leveled up individually. The maximum Mastery Level is 30.

Mastery Rank can be seen as an overall rank that takes into account all your weapon proficiencies, completed missions, and Descendant ranks. You will want to unlock this level in order to get access to some pretty important mechanics in the game, though you could opt to use in-game currency to make the grind easier. These are all fundamentally very important to make your characters more powerful, so don’t skip any, and make sure you level up as you hit each breakpoint. When you rank up, you can visit the Prime Hands Terminal in Albion to get some goodies. These can include:

The ability to upgrade Reactors at a workbench

Weapon transmission

Combining modules to level them up

Unlock unique abilities on weapons

More Descendant Module capacity and slots

More Weapon Module capacity and slots

Increased Equipment Inventory

More Storage

Shape Stabilizer Inventory Limit increases

If you participated in the beta, you might even find some goodies waiting for you in Albion, too.

How to Level up Your Descendant

To level your Descendant, you will need to just play the game. Anything that gets you experience will level up your Descendant. That includes finishing missions, beating enemies, and taking out bosses. The best way to do this early is to finish the main story quests, as they will reward you with plenty of experience. It is also worth noting that each Descendant has its own level, so it will need to be leveled up individually.

My understanding is that experience scaling in the tests and betas was different from how it will be in the finished game, so rather than put in a bunch of useless advice here, I will come back on launch and add in the best places to level up fast.

The good news is that the Descendants do get a little stronger as you level them up, and shared gear will also mean that each later Descendant is a little easier to bring through the ranks than the previous ones.

The First Descendant is available on July 2.

