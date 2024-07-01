How to Claim Beta Rewards in The First Descendant

With the launch of The First Descendant nearly upon us, players who participated in the betas of the have some rewards to cash in on soon. Here are all the beta rewards and how to claim them in The First Descendant.

Claiming Beta Rewards in The First Descendant

Fortunately, you’re able to claim any and all beta rewards you earned as soon as you get to the hub city of Albion, which you’ll be able to access after completing a few tutorial missions. Upon arriving in Albion, you can check your Mailbox and claim any beta rewards you earned right from there. The Mailbox will contain your rewards and all you have to do is press “claim” on the item in the Mailbox. This automatically adds the rewards to your account in The First Descendant.

However, it’s crucial to remember that you have to log in to The First Descendant using the same account you played the beta(s) on. If you’re thinking about making a fresh account or don’t remember the login details for your beta account, then you won’t be able to claim any beta rewards.

All Beta Rewards in The First Descendant

Image via NEXON

Now that you know how to claim the rewards, you can see every possible reward you could have earned from participating in the 2022 beta and the 2023 crossplay beta:

2022 Beta Test Rewards for The First Descendant

Beta Reward Reward Requirement High Five Emote Participate in the 2022 Beta Groundbreaking (Prefix), Explorer (Suffix) Titles Participate in the 2022 Beta

2023 Crossplay Beta Rewards for The First Descendant

Beta Reward Reward Requirement Send Heart Emote Participate in the 2023 Beta Bear Cub Back Attachment Level up a Descendent to Level 20 Passion Spawn Effect Clear a Hard Mode Void Intercept Battle Bunny Head Skin “Trendsetter” Participate in the 2023 Beta

All characters in The First Descendant will be able to equip these items, and you’ll even be able to rock them with your starting character once you get to Albion.

Some of the beta rewards’ requirements were changed to include all beta participants for the full launch, so you might see some unexpected rewards in your Mailbox when you first log into The First Descendant. In the future, any other rewards from outside sources will likely also be claimable through the Albion Mailbox, so don’t forget to check that periodically.

The First Descendant will be available on July 2.

