Best Farm for Valby Code in The First Descendant

The Valby Code is the last material required to research Valby. Here’s how to get the Valby Code in The First Descendant.

All Valby Code Locations in The First Descendant

For starters, let’s go over exactly how to acquire the Valby Code in The First Descendant. You can receive it by opening Amorphous Material Pattern 006, which can be found at the missions Sterile Land(Normal) and Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost.

With the Amorphous Material Pattern 006, you need to take it to the Void Mission called: Void Fusion Reactor in the Rockfall region of Sterile Land. To start the Void Mission, you need 12 Monomer Void Shards and 3 Polymer Void Shards.

Void Shards can be acquired by destroying any Void Fragment, though there’s one conveniently placed in Rockfall. Every time you destroy a Void Fragment, which can only be done with the right type of element, you receive a set number of each Void Shard. The one in Rockfall requires Electric skills, so Bunny or Sharen is ideal. Repeat the Void Fragment process until you have enough for the Void Fusion Reactor mission.

Once you can complete the Void Fusion Reactor mission, head to its location in Rockfall and eliminate the mini-bosses that appear. After the two bosses are dead, a Reconstructed Device will appear and you can open Amorphous Material Pattern 006 with it. The chance of getting a Valby Code is pretty low, but you can use a Shape Stabilizer to boost your odds of receiving it. If you’re unlucky, you’ll need to repeat the entire farm again.

Valby Code Farm in The First Descendant

The Best Farm for Void Shards in The First Descendant

The easiest way to farm the Valby Code in The First Descendant is by using the method outlined above. Which requires you to run the Void Fragment and Void Mission in Rockfall, Sterile Land. This is a low-level area, so just about any player can run the farm without much issue from enemies.

Using Bunny, head to the Void Fragment in Rockfall, use an Electric attack on the fragment, and kill the enemies that appear. Repeat that process twice more until the Void Fragment is destroyed and you loot your Void Shards. Combine Bunny’s Light Speeding, which increases her speed, and Lightning Emission for area-of-effect damage to complete this mission in three minutes.

You should receive 4 Monomer Void Shards and 1 Polymer Void Shard every time you destroy the Void Fragment. This means you have to destroy the Void Fragment three times before you have enough Void Shards for the Void Mission. The Void Fragment will respawn in less than a minute, so it should be easy to farm out the Void Shards you need for the Void Fusion Reactor.

The Best Farm for Amorphous Material Pattern 006 in The First Descendant

Of course, to successfully pull the Valby Code, you need plenty of Amorphous Material Pattern 006s to use at the Reconstructed Device that appears after the Void Mission is complete.

The 006 pattern can only be looted by completing the Sterile Land(Normal), Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission. The Amorphous Material is a guaranteed drop from this mission, and it doesn’t take long to complete.

With all of that said, here’s the ideal farm process for the Valby Code:

Complete the Sterile Land(Normal), Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission for the Amorphous Material Pattern 006

Go to the Void Fragment in Rockfall and complete it three-four times

Go to the Void Mission in Rockfall and open the Amorphous Material Pattern 006

Repeat as necessary

It’s not the quickest farm, but it is the only possible one for the Valby Code in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

