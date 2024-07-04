How To Get and Use Shape Stabilizer in The First Descendant

Shape Stabilizers in The First Descendant are very useful but quite annoying to get. This is very much a game about the grind, and you can either embrace it or try to take little shortcuts around it.

Recommended Videos

How to get Shape Stabilizers

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Shape Stabilizers are rewarded upon completion of Zone Recon Missions or Special Operations. These missions are marked by golden icons on the map of each zone. In the image above, you can see that the Repository: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission can drop the Shape Stabilizer Form 2 as a reward. It can actually drop up to two of them, although the drop chance is very low. You won’t get them from grinding the normal missions, so only use those missions to get othe rmaterials.

The Special Operations appear to have a better chance of dropping them, with odds as high as 8% of getting one as a reward. You will only get access to these Special Operations in each region AFTER you clear all other missions in them. You can easily launch these from the terminal beside the Mailbox in Albion.

How to use the Shape Stabilizers

You can use the Shape Stabilizers when you are opening Amorphous Materials. Amorphous Materials are earned by completing specific missions, and can be opened by fighting specific bosses. You also need a specific Form of Shape stabilizer to use with each one. So, the grind chain goes something like this:

Visit Anais to figure out which Amorphous Materials you need for the Descendants and Weapons you want.

Grind the relevant missions to get the Amorphous Materials

Grind Void Intercepts to be able open these by using the Reconstructed Device dropped by bosses

to be able open these by using the Reconstructed Device dropped by bosses At this point, you can use the correct Form of Shape Stabilizer to increase the odds of getting the rarer drops from the Amorphous Material.

One thing to keep in mind is that you can see exactly where each mission that drops each material can be found by visiting Anais. She is a very useful NPC where you can find out exactly what you need to farm and where you need to farm it by clicking on the items and materials that interest you.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy