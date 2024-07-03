Where to Find Anais in the First Descendant

Research is incredibly important in The First Descendant if you want more characters and Anais is integral in the process. To help you get started, this guide will cover where you can find the Magisters and what services they provide within the game.

Recommended Videos

Magisters Anais Location in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find Anais in the west wing of the Albion hub to the left of the main entrance. There are two portals used for fast traveling in the Albion settlement. One is at the top of the hub and the other is the main Albion entrance at the bottom left of the map. Use this marker as an easy way to reach the west wing and then you can easily find the Magisters location within a separate room. Unlike other rooms in the hub, this one has open walls and is hard to miss.

If you have any quests that involve Anais, such as the one to unlock Bunny as a Descendant, the Magisters location will be marked in blue. When you scroll over the icons in Albion, you can look for the molecules icon if you’re having trouble locating the research station. Although the area can be incredibly confusing at first, it all starts to make sense after you explore enough of it. Luckily the research is in the same spot as most of the other crafting vendors.

Related: How to Deconstruct Items in The First Descendant

After you find Magisters Anais, you can get started on utilizing the research mechanics in the game. On top of unlocking more Descendants, the research vendor allows you to unlock more weapons that would otherwise be incredibly hard to find. You still need to farm for materials to research any of these unlocks in the first place, but it at least gives you the option to craft what you want. Take the looter shooter into your own hands.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy