How to Deconstruct Items in The First Descendant

Inventory space will quickly fill up in The First Descendant, and you may need to deconstruct some items. Here’s how you can deconstruct items in The First Descendant and get back to looting.

How to Deconstruct Items and Clear Inventory In The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To deconstruct items in The First Descendant, you need to mark them as junk in your inventory and then hold the remove all junk option. On a controller, items can be marked as junk by hitting R2/RT while your cursor is over the gear. Once you mark all the gear you don’t want and you see the orange trash can icons, you can hold down R2/RT to destroy them all and get back some of the materials in return. The wording for the whole process is what makes it confusing and it’s also easy to accidentally mark more items than you intended. Be careful with the left stick in that case. If you’re on PC, you’ll be able to see what button to press at the bottom of your gun screen.

As for dropping items, this is your only real option. There is no way to actually dump the gear out of your inventory, like the ground is your personal trash. Either deconstruct what you no longer want, place special items into your storage, or head back to Albion and start selling the items for more gold. What you do with equipment in the game depends heavily on the situation and what you’re currently looking for. If you’re saving up to research a Descendant, you’ll want as much gold as possible.

Should You Deconstruct Items In The First Descendant?

Yes, you should deconstruct all unwanted items in The First Descendant and save what can be used later on. There is a system in the game that allows you to take lower-level weapons and combine them with a higher-level variant to increase their power. For that reason, you will want to save these variants in your storage and they should not be destroyed.

With that said, most of the items you find will ultimately be garbage. Across all the gear, weapons, and mods that you find, a vast majority are a waste of space and you should absolutely deconstruct them. They may not yield Amorphous Materials, but they’re good to collect anyway. Otherwise, sell them for gold if you’re hurting for currency.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

