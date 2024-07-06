How To Get Void Shards in The First Descendant

There are Void Fusion Reactors scattered around the battlefields of The First Descendant, and you need Void Shards to fuel them. This guide will cover exactly how you can get the materials and where you can make use of them.

Where To Find Void Shards in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Destroy Void Fragments to earn small amounts of Void Shards at a time in The First Descendant. Many of the battlefields in the game will have at least one Void Fragment mission that you can complete. These consist of destroying the fragments in three parts between wiping out waves of enemies. Every time you destroy one-third of the health pool, another wave appears and you typically need to kill around 50 enemies at a time. When the mission is over, the reward is a few different shards. Just keep in mind that not all of the fragment missions can be completed with normal damage. It all depends on the required skill.

Void Shards themselves come in different forms. The main four that I have found are Polymer, Organic, Inorganic, and Monomer. The odds are that you will get one of each as a reward with each destroyed fragment on the battlefield, but that’s not always the case. I recommend target-farming the fragments that coincide with the shards you need by looking at the acquisition info in Consumables.

When you have a healthy collection of Void Shards in The First Descendant, it’s time to use them. Most areas that have a Void Fragment mission will also have a Void Fusion Reactor Mission. You can approach these machines and spend shards to fuel the reactors for a new mission. The goal is usually to eliminate an enemy commander, and, of course, there is a list of potential rewards for you to earn. But using the reactors won’t be cheap, so spend your Void Shards wisely.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

