How to Beat Guzzlord in Pokemon GO (Counters, Weaknesses, & Type Effectiveness)

5-Star Raids in Pokemon GO are no joke, especially if you’re taking on an Ultra Beast like Guzzlord. With those wormholes opened up, trainers will need a strong strategy to beat Guzzlord as it returns to Pokemon GO Raids.

All Guzzlord Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Guzzlord will be appearing in 5-Star Raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global, and players got a sneak peek at just how tough it is during the weeklong Ultra Beast raid event.

This powerful contender is a combination Dark and Dragon-type. Its moveset includes mostly Dragon and Dark-type moves, but it also has the potential to throw out a Sludge Bomb.

That means you’ll want to take advantage of that 2x weakness against Fairy-type moves to beat Guzzlord. It’s also weak against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, and Ice-type moves, but given its strength, you’re better off relying on that extra-powerful Fairy energy. Some players have even managed to solo Raid Guzzlord using this approach!

Personally, I don’t prefer to bring any Dragon-type counters due to this type being weak against itself, but there are some decent options there if you’re really attached to your Mega Garchomp.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Guzzlord Dark/Dragon Bug

Dragon

Fairy (2x)

Fighting

Ice

Dragon

Ghost

Psychic Dark

Electric

Fire

Ghost

Grass

Psychic

Water



The Best Guzzlord Counters in Pokemon GO

If you want to beat Guzzlord in 5-star Pokemon GO raids, you’ll need to bring a team full of solid counters that can take it down before the time runs out. Here’s our list of recommended counters for Guzzlord.

If you have Shadow versions of these Pokemon or the ability to Mega Evolve them, that’s going to be your best bet.

Pokemon Recommended Moveset

Gardevoir Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Enamorus Fairy Wind

Dazzling Gleam

Granbull Charm

Play Rough

Donphan Charm

Play Rough

Togekiss Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Sylveon Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas Geomancy

Moonblast

Primarina Charm

Moonblast

Alakazam Counter

Dazzling Gleam

Alolan Ninetails Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Guzzlord is a somewhat unique 5-star Raid in that some players report beating it solo, using a stellar team of Fairy-type Pokemon with power-packed moves. If you’d like an easier time defeating this Raid Boss, however, it’s a good idea to bring at least 2-3 trainers along so you can take it down swiftly and get a chance to catch one.

When you manage to beat Guzzlord in Pokemon GO, you can expect a chance to catch one somewhere in the range of 1560-2060 CP, at Level 20 or 25 depending on the weather. And yes, Guzzlord can be Shiny, so some trainers might get lucky with that Shiny spawn post Raid.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

