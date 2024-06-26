All Raids During Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global

We’ve got one more in-person Pokemon GO Fest event before players worldwide will be able to participate in the Global GO Fest event. Here are all the raids you can expect during Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global.

When Is Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global?

The Global event for Pokemon GO Fest 2024 takes place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2024. The event lasts from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on both days.

Players can participate in the event for free, though there is also a paid ticket that offers additional perks. The Global Event Ticket is $14.99 USD or local equivalent and can be purchased via the Pokemon GO Web Store or in-game shop until 4 PM on Sunday, July 14. If you’re planning to get the ticket, we recommend you grab it earlier so you can enjoy the extra bonuses for both days of the event.

Can You Use Remote Raid Passes for Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global Raids?

Players who rely on Remote Raid Passes to join Raids with friends from afar are likely wondering what that will look like for GO Fest 2024 Global.

Thankfully, Niantic is allowing unlimited Remote Raid Pass usage during the Global GO Fest event. That means you can join in with your friends near and far to take on the tougher Raids.

All One-Star Raids During Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global

There will be a handful of One-Star Raids available to all players during Global GO Fest, featuring the following Pokemon. These Raids are a great option for players who will not be joining any large groups during the event since One-Star Raids can generally be beaten even by solo players.



Pikachu with a Moon Crown

Pikachu with a Sun Crown

Jangmo-o

The Pikachu Raid spawns will vary depending on the current habitat in rotation, with habitats set to change every hour. All three of the Pokemon featured in One-Star Raids can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

All Three-Star Raids During Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global

I’ve got good news for my fellow Eevee fans: we’ve got costumed Eeveelutions in this year’s GO Fest Three-Star Raid lineup! Here’s what we can expect.



Espeon in a Day Scarf

Umbreon in a Night Scarf

The event page doesn’t specify if these Pokemon will rotate based on the currently active habitat, so it is possible both will appear throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Both of these costumed Eeveelutions can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids can be a bit trickier for solo players, but are still not impossible, so if you’re playing alone and hope to snag these Pokemon, there’s hope.

All Five-Star Raids During Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global

With the GO Fest focus on Ultra Beasts, it’s no surprise that there are a lot of Five-Star Raids on offer during the event. Here are our Five-Star Raids for Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global.



Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Zurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana



Guzzlord

Necrozma

GO Fest 2024 marks Necrozma’s Pokemon GO debut, meaning this will be the first time players can catch this Pokemon in the game. All Five-Star Raid Pokemon, including Necrozma, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available now.

