How to Get Necrozma in Pokemon GO

As GO Fest 2024 approaches, Pokemon GO fans are being treated to exciting news about Pokemon debuts, including the opportunity to catch the Legendary Necrozma and even fuse it to new forms. Here’s everything we know about catching Necrozma and its new forms in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

When is Necrozma Coming to Pokemon GO?

Necrozma will debut in Pokemon GO Raids during the GO Fest 2024 in-person events. The event kicks off in Sendai, Japan, on May 30-June 1, with the Madrid, Spain event following June 14-16. Finally, we have GO Fest 2024 New York City on July 5-7.

Necrozma will appear in Raids at all three in-person GO Fest 2024 events. If you aren’t planning to attend the in-person GO Fest events, don’t worry – Necrozma will also feature in Raids during Global GO Fest 2024 on July 13 and 14.

Niantic has yet to confirm whether Necrozma will make regular Raid appearances after GO Fest 2024, so you may want to snag a ticket for Global GO Fest if you’re really hoping to get your hands on this Legendary Pokemon soon.

How to Get Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma

Image via Niantic

In addition to the Necrozma Raid debut, players will also get a chance to unlock two alternate forms in Pokemon GO. Through a new fusion mechanic in the game, players can transform Necrozma into Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma.

During the three in-person GO Fest 2024 events, trainers will collect Fusion Energy when completing Necrozma Raids. This energy can be used to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala to create alternate forms, but trainers can only collect one. You’ll select which one as part of a branching questline.

To get Dusk Mane Necrozma, players must collect Lunar Fusion Energy and fuse Necrozma with Lunala. If you want a Dawn Wings Necrozma, you’ll want to collect Solar Fusion Energy and fuse your Necrozma with Solgaleo.

Your quest path will also include encounters with Solgaleo or Lunala, meaning you should be able to catch one to fuse with your Necrozma immediately.

After the in-person GO Fest 2024 events conclude, these two Necrozma forms will debut globally during Pokemon GO Fest 2024 – Global. Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will appear in Raids during the event, and the type of energy you receive depends on which form you defeat in the Raid.

It isn’t yet clear whether trainers who get one Necrozma form during GO Fest in-person events can fuse the other during Global GO Fest. There doesn’t appear to be a limit of one Necrozma per account; however, most likely, players participating in both events can catch more than one Necrozma and fuse it into its alternate forms.

Can Necrozma Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Necrozma will have a Shiny form available in Pokemon GO when it debuts. The Shiny will only be available to ticket holders during the in-person GO Fest 2024 events. Still, all trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Necrozma once it makes its worldwide debut during the GO Fest 2024 Global event.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more