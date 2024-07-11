How to Build a Disassembly Bench in Once Human

If you want to complete the journey set of quests in Once Human, you will eventually need to build a Disassembly Bench in your Territory. This guide will cover how you can craft the facility structure and what ingredients you will need.

How to Craft a Disassembly Bench in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Unlock the Disassembly Bench with a Cipher in the Cradle and use 10 Copper Ingots to build it. Because of the ingots in the recipe, there are a few steps you need to take before you can actually start building the bench you need. This all starts with setting up your territory and then unlocking the most important facilities, such as the furnace. Outside of Gravel and Wood, Copper will be one of the most important early game resources. But to use it, you need to refine the resource into ingots.

Like the bench, the furnace can be unlocked in the Cradle and placed in your territory. Once you place the furnace on a foundation, it’s time to place some Charcoal and unrefined Copper into the furnace. You need at least 10 Copper Ingots to get the Disassembly Bench, so prepare your resources accordingly. It won’t take long before you have the 10 ingots and 20 Gravel you need to craft the bench.

Steps to Build a Disassembly Bench in Once Human:

Open the Cradle menu.

Unlock the Disassembly bench.

Collect 10 Copper Ingots from your furnace.

Use 10 Copper Ingots and 20 Gravel to craft the bench.

With your final materials in hand and a Cipher spent in the Cradle, it’s time to place the bench in your Territory. This part doesn’t take any real-world time to complete and the facility will be ready to use right away. Start tossing all your scraps or junk into the bench to get useful materials in return that will be integral to your progression in the game.

Once Human is available to play now.

