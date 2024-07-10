Ripple in Spacetime Detected in Once Human Explained

When you explore the map, you’re bound to get a bold message that tells you about a Ripple in Spacetime being detected. Here’s what Ripple in Spacetime Detected means in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

What is a Ripple in Spacetime Detected in Once Human?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

When the Ripple in Spacetime Detected message appears, it means there are posts from other players in the area, hidden loot, or Deviants. In most cases, the message will be referring to the posts instead of a crate, which can easily throw you off. The start of the game has you use the Spacetime ability to scan areas and learn about the story or find some more boxes. However, the open world is a very different beast that has tons of posts to throw you off.

Posts work in the same way as messages from Elden Ring or Dark Souls. Other players on the server can leave a short message that is accompanied by an echo of their character. Sometimes these posts are helpful and deserve a like, or they can be complete lies meant to troll others. Either way, they can act as a ripple and you can only see the echo of the player when you tap “Q” for the Spacetime ability. But that isn’t the only time the detection matters.

How to Find Ripple in Spacetime Chests

In lucky circumstances, the Ripple in Spacetime Detected message is actually an indicator of a hidden chest. sometimes this means you need to jump into purple orbs to unveil a Mystical Crate, or you can scan the area with the Spacetime ability to make it appear. Regardless of the method, the light on the top of your cradle will indicate if there is a chest. So if the message appears and the light is off, that means the game is just referring to player posts and you can save yourself the headache of searching.

How to Find Ripple in Spacetime Deviants

There’s also a rare chance for the Ripple in Spacetime to be a Deviant. These Deviants are usually disguised and will take a little searching to find. Using the Spacetime ability doesn’t always reveal them, so you’ll need to hunt for them yourself, usually using sound cues.

Screenshots by The Escapist

One potential hidden Deviant is the Morphic-Crate which can be found in the Coastside Plaza while hunting down the weapon and armor crates. When you make your way to the top of the tower where the weapon crate is, there’s a chance that this will trigger the chest on the roof to transform.

Killing it will yield loot, including Stellar Planula and Stardust Source.

Once Human is available now on PC and mobile platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy