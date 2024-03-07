Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Dates, Locations, and Event Details

The news Pokemon GO fans have been eagerly looking forward to is here! We have the dates and locations for Pokemon GO Fest 2024. This annual event features in-person adventures for Pokemon fans in various cities, plus a Global Event for those who can’t travel or didn’t snag tickets in time.

When is Pokemon GO Fest 2024?

There are three in-person events for Pokemon GO Fest 2024, with different dates throughout the summer for each location and the virtual Global Go Fest. The first event takes place in May 2024, with others in June and July.

See the location breakdown below for specific dates for each location of Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Locations

Here are the cities and dates for this year’s Go Tour, so you can get your travel plans in order. The featured Pokemon spawns vary by location, so you may want to check the list before you decide.

Dates Location May 30 to June 2 Sendai, Japan June 14 to June 16 Madrid, Spain July 5 to July 7 New York City, USA July 13 and July 14 Global Event

How to Get Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2024

If you plan to attend Pokemon GO Fest 2024, you need a ticket. Past events have sold out, and trainers who show up in person without a ticket won’t be able to participate.

To get tickets to an in-person event, players should visit the Niantic ticket portal and log in using the same account they use for Pokemon GO. Once here, you’ll select the location you want to attend.

Trainers can only buy a ticket for one day of the event., so you’ll need to pick a date. Trainers will only be able to access the event for their ticketed date. You will also pick a morning or afternoon timeslot, so make sure you plan your travel accordingly.

Ticket prices are listed in the location currency and come out to roughly $25 USD or local equivalent.

If you aren’t planning to attend in person and want to participate in the Global GO Fest event, you do not need to purchase a ticket. The paid ticket is an upgraded experience, which adds additional bonuses and rewards to the Global experience. The upgraded ticket can be purchased from the Pokemon GO web store or in-app store for $14.99 USD and includes a variety of event bonuses.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Research Encounter Pokemon

Niantic is still keeping a few surprises about featured event Pokemon under wraps, as suggested by their hush-hush attitude towards the subject of the official GO Tour t-shirt. Still, we have a good bit of info already on the Pokemon that will feature in GO Fest 2024.

As players guessed from the teaser trailer, Mythical Pokemon Marshadow will be a featured encounter with Special Research tasks as part of the in-person and global Go Fest events. From what we know so far, it appears that only paid ticket holders for the Global version of GO Fest 2024 will be able to unlock this special research and encounter Marshadow.

Much like with GO Tour, different Pokemon will spawn in different habitats during the event in each location. Featured Pokemon vary, so we’re breaking it down by location!

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Japan: Featured Pokemon Encounters

Mountain Brook Habitat



Pikachu with a moon crown

Poliwag

Lapras wearing a scarf

Eevee with a moon crown

Dratini

Totodile

Remoraid

Basculin (Blue-Striped)



Dwebble

Tyrunt

Carbink

Dewpider

All of these Pokemon except Basculin and Carbink can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Sky Arena Habitat



Pidgey

Pikachu with a sun crown



Farfetch’d

Ponyta

Doduo

Eevee with a sun crown

Hitmontop

Meditite

Emolga

Noibat

Pa’u Style Oricorio

Cutiefly

All wild Pokemon spawns for the Sky Arena Habitat can potentially be Shiny.

Star Parade Habitat



Pikachu wearing a moon crown

Staryu

Eevee with a moon crown

Lunatone

Frillish (Blue)

Frillish (Pink)

Joltik

Pancham



Furfrou (Natural Form)

Amaura

Sensu Style Oricorio

Jangmo-o

Of these, all can be Shiny except Jangmo-o.

Lake Garden Habitat



Pikachu wearing a sun crown

Eevee wearing a sun crown

Marill

Sunkern

Lotad

Roselia

Solrock

Cherrim (Sunshine Form)

Panpour

Petilil

Flabebe (Orange Flower)

Fomantis

All of these featured Lake Garden Habitat Pokemon can be Shiny, except for Cherrim and Flabebe.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Spain: Featured Pokemon Encounters

Mysterious Labyrinth Habitat



Pikachu with a moon crown

Hisuian Voltorb

Lickitung

Eevee with a moon crown

Natu

Baltoy

Beldum

Pansage

Munna

Petilil

Ferroseed

Espurr

All Pokemon spawns in the Mysterious Labyrinth habitat can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Rocky Shore Habitat



Pikachu with a sun crown

Lapras with a scarf

Eevee with a sun crown

Chinchou

Nosepass

Shieldon

Throh

Tirtouga

Amaura

Crabrawler

Dewpider

Jangmo-o

All of these Pokemon, except for Jangmo-o, can be Shiny.

Cursed Forest Habitat



Pikachu with a moon crown

Zubat

Tangela

Eevee with a moon crown

Sableye

Cacnea

Lunatone

Deino

Flabebe (Orange Flower)

Pancham

Phantump

Baile Style Oricorio

OnlyFlabebe can’t be Shiny in Pokemon GO at this time.

Sunrise Gateway Habitat



Pikachu with a sun crown

Eevee with a sun crown

Skarmory

Solrock

Cherrim (Sunshine Form)

Bronzor

Fletchling

Furfrou (Natural Form)

Helioptile

Tyrunt

Carbink

Pa’u Style Oracorio

Of these featured Pokemon spawns, only Cherrim and Carbink cannot be Shiny.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 New York City: Featured Pokemon Encounters

Brilliant Skies Habitat



Pikachu with a sun crown

Pidgey

Doduo

Eevee with a sun crown

Dratini

Skarmory

Pansear

Petilil

Archen

Rufflet

Furfrou (Natural Form)

Jangmo-o

All Pokemon appearing in the Brilliant Skies Habitat can be Shiny except for Jangmo-o.

Ghostly Woods Habitat



Alolan Ratata

Pikachu with a moon crown

Eevee with a moon crown

Gligar

Lunatone

Cherrim (Overcast Form)

Golett

Flabebe (Orange Flower)

Pancham

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Oranguru

Of these, all but Cherrim and Flabebe can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Poolside Cabana Habitat



Lapras with a scarf

Pikachu with a sun crown

Eevee with a sun crown

Chinchou

Mantine

Solrock

Clamperl

Finneon

Ducklett

Frillish (Pink)

Pa’u Style Oracorio



Pom-Pom Style Oracorio

All Poolside Cabana Pokemon can be Shiny, including the debut of Shiny Ducklett.

Rugged Quarry Habitat



Pikachu with a moon crown

Onix

Eevee with a moon crown

Sableye

Beldum

Shieldon

Drilbur

Dwebble

Heatmor

Tyrunt

Amaura

Carbink

All Rugged Quarry encounter Pokemon, except for Carbink, can be Shiny.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global: Featured Pokemon Encounters

Since the Global version of Pokemon GO Fest isn’t location-bound, habitats will rotate on an hourly basis throughout the Saturday event window. On Sunday, all of the featured Pokemon can appear at any time. These are the spawns for the free version of the Global event, unless otherwise noted. Paid ticketholders will also encounter Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y in each habitat.

Dawn Meadow Habitat



Pikachu with a sun crown

Pidgey

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Girafarig

Wingull

Snivy

Cottonee

Ducklett

Ferroseed

Axew

Galarian Stunfisk

Heatmor

Inkay

Maractus (Paid Ticket Only)

All of these Pokemon, except Maractus, have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.

Shining Day Habitat



Charmander

Dratini

Sunkern

Dunsparce

Hisuian Sneasel

Solrock

Budew

Helioptile

Tyrunt

Dedenne

Yungoos

Fomantis

Jangmo-o

Corsola (Paid Ticket Only)

These Pokemon can all be Shiny in Pokemon GO except for Jangmo-o.

Creeping Dusk Habitat



Pikachu with a moon crown

Eevee

Spinarak

Volbeat

Illumise

Gible

Venipede

Emolga

Litwick

Golett

Durant

Espurr

Phantump

Grubbin

Rockruff (Paid Ticket Only)

All Creeping Dusk featured Pokemon can be Shiny.

Darkest Night Habitat



Alolan Ratatta

Gligar

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Mudkip

Carvanha

Lunatone

Deino

Binacle

Amaura

Carbink

Crabrawler

Morelull

Vullaby (Paid Ticket Only)

Aside from Carbink, these Pokemon all have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All In-Person Event Bonuses

Trainers attending the in-person events for Pokemon GO Fest will all experience the same event bonuses regardless of location. Other event surprises and City Experiences may vary, but these basic bonuses seem consistent across the board.

Hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event are halved

Lure modules last for two hours when activated during the event

Trainers can receive special 7 KM eggs

Extended number of Special Trades up to 6 per day, regardless of where you’re at in the city

Trades will cost less Stardust

Trainers can get up to 9 additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym photo discs

Double catch candy

1.5x candy from hatching eggs

1.5x Stardust from hatching eggs

Each Pokemon GO Fest in-person event will also feature Collection Challenges, themed Field Research, and special GO Snapshot surprises.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All Global Event Bonuses

There aren’t quite as many event bonuses for the Global GO Fest, at least as far as we know for now. Trainers participating in the free version of the Global Go Fest 2024 will get the following bonuses:

Lure modules will last one hour

Field Research tasks themed around the various habitats will be available

Surprise encounters in GO Snapshot

