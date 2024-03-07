Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Dates, Locations, and Event Details

The news Pokemon GO fans have been eagerly looking forward to is here! We have the dates and locations for Pokemon GO Fest 2024. This annual event features in-person adventures for Pokemon fans in various cities, plus a Global Event for those who can’t travel or didn’t snag tickets in time.
Table of contents
- When is Pokemon GO Fest 2024?
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Locations
- How to Get Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2024
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Research Encounter Pokemon
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Japan: Featured Pokemon Encounters
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Spain: Featured Pokemon Encounters
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024 New York City: Featured Pokemon Encounters
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global: Featured Pokemon Encounters
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All In-Person Event Bonuses
- Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All Global Event Bonuses
When is Pokemon GO Fest 2024?
There are three in-person events for Pokemon GO Fest 2024, with different dates throughout the summer for each location and the virtual Global Go Fest. The first event takes place in May 2024, with others in June and July.
See the location breakdown below for specific dates for each location of Pokemon GO Fest 2024.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Locations
Here are the cities and dates for this year’s Go Tour, so you can get your travel plans in order. The featured Pokemon spawns vary by location, so you may want to check the list before you decide.
|Dates
|Location
|May 30 to June 2
|Sendai, Japan
|June 14 to June 16
|Madrid, Spain
|July 5 to July 7
|New York City, USA
|July 13 and July 14
|Global Event
How to Get Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2024
If you plan to attend Pokemon GO Fest 2024, you need a ticket. Past events have sold out, and trainers who show up in person without a ticket won’t be able to participate.
To get tickets to an in-person event, players should visit the Niantic ticket portal and log in using the same account they use for Pokemon GO. Once here, you’ll select the location you want to attend.
Trainers can only buy a ticket for one day of the event., so you’ll need to pick a date. Trainers will only be able to access the event for their ticketed date. You will also pick a morning or afternoon timeslot, so make sure you plan your travel accordingly.
Ticket prices are listed in the location currency and come out to roughly $25 USD or local equivalent.
If you aren’t planning to attend in person and want to participate in the Global GO Fest event, you do not need to purchase a ticket. The paid ticket is an upgraded experience, which adds additional bonuses and rewards to the Global experience. The upgraded ticket can be purchased from the Pokemon GO web store or in-app store for $14.99 USD and includes a variety of event bonuses.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Research Encounter Pokemon
Niantic is still keeping a few surprises about featured event Pokemon under wraps, as suggested by their hush-hush attitude towards the subject of the official GO Tour t-shirt. Still, we have a good bit of info already on the Pokemon that will feature in GO Fest 2024.
As players guessed from the teaser trailer, Mythical Pokemon Marshadow will be a featured encounter with Special Research tasks as part of the in-person and global Go Fest events. From what we know so far, it appears that only paid ticket holders for the Global version of GO Fest 2024 will be able to unlock this special research and encounter Marshadow.
Much like with GO Tour, different Pokemon will spawn in different habitats during the event in each location. Featured Pokemon vary, so we’re breaking it down by location!
Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Japan: Featured Pokemon Encounters
Mountain Brook Habitat
Pikachu with a moon crown
Poliwag
Lapras wearing a scarf
Eevee with a moon crown
Dratini
Totodile
Remoraid
Basculin (Blue-Striped)
Dwebble
Tyrunt
Carbink
Dewpider
All of these Pokemon except Basculin and Carbink can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
Sky Arena Habitat
Pidgey
Pikachu with a sun crown
Farfetch’d
Ponyta
Doduo
Eevee with a sun crown
Hitmontop
Meditite
Emolga
Noibat
Pa’u Style Oricorio
Cutiefly
All wild Pokemon spawns for the Sky Arena Habitat can potentially be Shiny.
Star Parade Habitat
Pikachu wearing a moon crown
Staryu
Eevee with a moon crown
Lunatone
Frillish (Blue)
Frillish (Pink)
Joltik
Pancham
Furfrou (Natural Form)
Amaura
Sensu Style Oricorio
Jangmo-o
Of these, all can be Shiny except Jangmo-o.
Lake Garden Habitat
Pikachu wearing a sun crown
Eevee wearing a sun crown
Marill
Sunkern
Lotad
Roselia
Solrock
Cherrim (Sunshine Form)
Panpour
Petilil
Flabebe (Orange Flower)
Fomantis
All of these featured Lake Garden Habitat Pokemon can be Shiny, except for Cherrim and Flabebe.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Spain: Featured Pokemon Encounters
Mysterious Labyrinth Habitat
Pikachu with a moon crown
Hisuian Voltorb
Lickitung
Eevee with a moon crown
Natu
Baltoy
Beldum
Pansage
Munna
Petilil
Ferroseed
Espurr
All Pokemon spawns in the Mysterious Labyrinth habitat can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
Rocky Shore Habitat
Pikachu with a sun crown
Lapras with a scarf
Eevee with a sun crown
Chinchou
Nosepass
Shieldon
Throh
Tirtouga
Amaura
Crabrawler
Dewpider
Jangmo-o
All of these Pokemon, except for Jangmo-o, can be Shiny.
Cursed Forest Habitat
Pikachu with a moon crown
Zubat
Tangela
Eevee with a moon crown
Sableye
Cacnea
Lunatone
Deino
Flabebe (Orange Flower)
Pancham
Phantump
Baile Style Oricorio
OnlyFlabebe can’t be Shiny in Pokemon GO at this time.
Sunrise Gateway Habitat
Pikachu with a sun crown
Eevee with a sun crown
Skarmory
Solrock
Cherrim (Sunshine Form)
Bronzor
Fletchling
Furfrou (Natural Form)
Helioptile
Tyrunt
Carbink
Pa’u Style Oracorio
Of these featured Pokemon spawns, only Cherrim and Carbink cannot be Shiny.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024 New York City: Featured Pokemon Encounters
Brilliant Skies Habitat
Pikachu with a sun crown
Pidgey
Doduo
Eevee with a sun crown
Dratini
Skarmory
Pansear
Petilil
Archen
Rufflet
Furfrou (Natural Form)
Jangmo-o
All Pokemon appearing in the Brilliant Skies Habitat can be Shiny except for Jangmo-o.
Ghostly Woods Habitat
Alolan Ratata
Pikachu with a moon crown
Eevee with a moon crown
Gligar
Lunatone
Cherrim (Overcast Form)
Golett
Flabebe (Orange Flower)
Pancham
Phantump
Pumpkaboo
Oranguru
Of these, all but Cherrim and Flabebe can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
Poolside Cabana Habitat
Lapras with a scarf
Pikachu with a sun crown
Eevee with a sun crown
Chinchou
Mantine
Solrock
Clamperl
Finneon
Ducklett
Frillish (Pink)
Pa’u Style Oracorio
Pom-Pom Style Oracorio
All Poolside Cabana Pokemon can be Shiny, including the debut of Shiny Ducklett.
Rugged Quarry Habitat
Pikachu with a moon crown
Onix
Eevee with a moon crown
Sableye
Beldum
Shieldon
Drilbur
Dwebble
Heatmor
Tyrunt
Amaura
Carbink
All Rugged Quarry encounter Pokemon, except for Carbink, can be Shiny.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global: Featured Pokemon Encounters
Since the Global version of Pokemon GO Fest isn’t location-bound, habitats will rotate on an hourly basis throughout the Saturday event window. On Sunday, all of the featured Pokemon can appear at any time. These are the spawns for the free version of the Global event, unless otherwise noted. Paid ticketholders will also encounter Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y in each habitat.
Dawn Meadow Habitat
Pikachu with a sun crown
Pidgey
Hoothoot
Hoppip
Girafarig
Wingull
Snivy
Cottonee
Ducklett
Ferroseed
Axew
Galarian Stunfisk
Heatmor
Inkay
Maractus (Paid Ticket Only)
All of these Pokemon, except Maractus, have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.
Shining Day Habitat
Charmander
Dratini
Sunkern
Dunsparce
Hisuian Sneasel
Solrock
Budew
Helioptile
Tyrunt
Dedenne
Yungoos
Fomantis
Jangmo-o
Corsola (Paid Ticket Only)
These Pokemon can all be Shiny in Pokemon GO except for Jangmo-o.
Creeping Dusk Habitat
Pikachu with a moon crown
Eevee
Spinarak
Volbeat
Illumise
Gible
Venipede
Emolga
Litwick
Golett
Durant
Espurr
Phantump
Grubbin
Rockruff (Paid Ticket Only)
All Creeping Dusk featured Pokemon can be Shiny.
Darkest Night Habitat
Alolan Ratatta
Gligar
Sneasel
Teddiursa
Mudkip
Carvanha
Lunatone
Deino
Binacle
Amaura
Carbink
Crabrawler
Morelull
Vullaby (Paid Ticket Only)
Aside from Carbink, these Pokemon all have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All In-Person Event Bonuses
Trainers attending the in-person events for Pokemon GO Fest will all experience the same event bonuses regardless of location. Other event surprises and City Experiences may vary, but these basic bonuses seem consistent across the board.
- Hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event are halved
- Lure modules last for two hours when activated during the event
- Trainers can receive special 7 KM eggs
- Extended number of Special Trades up to 6 per day, regardless of where you’re at in the city
- Trades will cost less Stardust
- Trainers can get up to 9 additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym photo discs
- Double catch candy
- 1.5x candy from hatching eggs
- 1.5x Stardust from hatching eggs
Each Pokemon GO Fest in-person event will also feature Collection Challenges, themed Field Research, and special GO Snapshot surprises.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All Global Event Bonuses
There aren’t quite as many event bonuses for the Global GO Fest, at least as far as we know for now. Trainers participating in the free version of the Global Go Fest 2024 will get the following bonuses:
- Lure modules will last one hour
- Field Research tasks themed around the various habitats will be available
- Surprise encounters in GO Snapshot
Trainers who opt in for the paid Global GO Fest ticket will get additional exclusive bonuses. These are:
- Increased Shiny odds
- Up to 6 Speical Trades per day of the event
- Access to habitat-themed Collection Challenges
- Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Chance to receive special 7 KM eggs