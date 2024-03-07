Category:
Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Dates, Locations, and Event Details

The date, location, and featured Pokemon details for Pokemon GO Tour 2024 are here at last
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Mar 7, 2024 01:46 pm
Image of Pokemon GO Fest 2024 logo with the Pokemon Marshadow next to it
The news Pokemon GO fans have been eagerly looking forward to is here! We have the dates and locations for Pokemon GO Fest 2024. This annual event features in-person adventures for Pokemon fans in various cities, plus a Global Event for those who can’t travel or didn’t snag tickets in time.

Table of contents

When is Pokemon GO Fest 2024?

There are three in-person events for Pokemon GO Fest 2024, with different dates throughout the summer for each location and the virtual Global Go Fest. The first event takes place in May 2024, with others in June and July.

See the location breakdown below for specific dates for each location of Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Locations

Here are the cities and dates for this year’s Go Tour, so you can get your travel plans in order. The featured Pokemon spawns vary by location, so you may want to check the list before you decide.

DatesLocation
May 30 to June 2Sendai, Japan
June 14 to June 16Madrid, Spain
July 5 to July 7New York City, USA
July 13 and July 14Global Event

How to Get Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Event Banner featuring the logo and several Pokemon
Image via Niantic

If you plan to attend Pokemon GO Fest 2024, you need a ticket. Past events have sold out, and trainers who show up in person without a ticket won’t be able to participate.

To get tickets to an in-person event, players should visit the Niantic ticket portal and log in using the same account they use for Pokemon GO. Once here, you’ll select the location you want to attend.

Trainers can only buy a ticket for one day of the event., so you’ll need to pick a date. Trainers will only be able to access the event for their ticketed date. You will also pick a morning or afternoon timeslot, so make sure you plan your travel accordingly.

Ticket prices are listed in the location currency and come out to roughly $25 USD or local equivalent.

If you aren’t planning to attend in person and want to participate in the Global GO Fest event, you do not need to purchase a ticket. The paid ticket is an upgraded experience, which adds additional bonuses and rewards to the Global experience. The upgraded ticket can be purchased from the Pokemon GO web store or in-app store for $14.99 USD and includes a variety of event bonuses.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Research Encounter Pokemon

Niantic is still keeping a few surprises about featured event Pokemon under wraps, as suggested by their hush-hush attitude towards the subject of the official GO Tour t-shirt. Still, we have a good bit of info already on the Pokemon that will feature in GO Fest 2024.

As players guessed from the teaser trailer, Mythical Pokemon Marshadow will be a featured encounter with Special Research tasks as part of the in-person and global Go Fest events. From what we know so far, it appears that only paid ticket holders for the Global version of GO Fest 2024 will be able to unlock this special research and encounter Marshadow.

Much like with GO Tour, different Pokemon will spawn in different habitats during the event in each location. Featured Pokemon vary, so we’re breaking it down by location!

Mountain Brook Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a moon crown		Poliwag Pokemon
Poliwag		lapras
Lapras wearing a scarf
eevee
Eevee with a moon crown		dratini
Dratini		totodile
Totodile
Shiny Remoraid
Remoraid		Blue Stripe Basculin
Basculin (Blue-Striped)
Dwebble
Dwebble
tyrunt
Tyrunt		carbink
Carbink		dewpider
Dewpider

All of these Pokemon except Basculin and Carbink can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Sky Arena Habitat

Shiny Pidgey
Pidgey		pikachu
Pikachu with a sun crown
Farfetch'd
Farfetch’d
Ponyta
Ponyta		Doduo
Doduo		eevee
Eevee with a sun crown
Hitmontop
Hitmontop		Shiny Meditite
Meditite		emolga
Emolga
noibat
Noibat		Pa'u Style Oricorio
Pa’u Style Oricorio		Cutiefly
Cutiefly

All wild Pokemon spawns for the Sky Arena Habitat can potentially be Shiny.

Star Parade Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu wearing a moon crown		Shiny Staryu
Staryu		eevee
Eevee with a moon crown
Lunatone
Lunatone		frillish
Frillish (Blue)		Frillish Pink
Frillish (Pink)
joltik
Joltik		Pancham
Pancham		furfrou

Furfrou (Natural Form)
Amaura Pokemon
Amaura		Sensu style Oricorio
Sensu Style Oricorio		jangmo-o
Jangmo-o

Of these, all can be Shiny except Jangmo-o.

Lake Garden Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu wearing a sun crown		eevee
Eevee wearing a sun crown		Marill Pokemon
Marill
Shiny Sunkern
Sunkern		Image of a Shiny Lotad from Pokemon
Lotad		roselia
Roselia
Solrock
Solrock		Cherrim Sunshine Form
Cherrim (Sunshine Form)		panpour
Panpour
Petilil
Petilil		Flabebe Orange Flower
Flabebe (Orange Flower)		fomantis
Fomantis

All of these featured Lake Garden Habitat Pokemon can be Shiny, except for Cherrim and Flabebe.

Mysterious Labyrinth Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a moon crown		voltorb-hisuian
Hisuian Voltorb		lickitung
Lickitung
eevee
Eevee with a moon crown		Natu
Natu		Shiny Baltoy
Baltoy
Beldum
Beldum		Pansage
Pansage
Munna
Petilil
Petilil		Ferroseed
Ferroseed		espurr
Espurr

All Pokemon spawns in the Mysterious Labyrinth habitat can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Rocky Shore Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a sun crown		lapras
Lapras with a scarf		eevee
Eevee with a sun crown
chinchou
Chinchou		nosepass
Nosepass		shieldon
Shieldon
Throh
Throh		Shiny Tirtouga
Tirtouga		Amaura Pokemon
Amaura
Crabrawler
Crabrawler		dewpider
Dewpider		jangmo-o
Jangmo-o

All of these Pokemon, except for Jangmo-o, can be Shiny.

Cursed Forest Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a moon crown		zubat
Zubat		tangela
Tangela
eevee
Eevee with a moon crown		sableye
Sableye		Image of the Pokemon Cacnea
Cacnea
Lunatone
Lunatone		deino
Deino		Flabebe Orange Flower
Flabebe (Orange Flower)
Pancham
Pancham		phantump
Phantump		Baile Style Oricorio
Baile Style Oricorio

OnlyFlabebe can’t be Shiny in Pokemon GO at this time.

Sunrise Gateway Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a sun crown		eevee
Eevee with a sun crown		skarmory
Skarmory
Solrock
Solrock		Cherrim Sunshine Form
Cherrim (Sunshine Form)		bronzor
Bronzor
fletchling
Fletchling		furfrou
Furfrou (Natural Form)		helioptile
Helioptile
tyrunt
Tyrunt		carbink
Carbink		Pa'u Style Oricorio
Pa’u Style Oracorio

Of these featured Pokemon spawns, only Cherrim and Carbink cannot be Shiny.

Brilliant Skies Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a sun crown		Shiny Pidgey
Pidgey		Doduo
Doduo
eevee
Eevee with a sun crown		dratini
Dratini		skarmory
Skarmory
Pansear
Pansear		Petilil
Petilil		Archen
Archen
Rufflet
Rufflet		furfrou
Furfrou (Natural Form)		jangmo-o
Jangmo-o

All Pokemon appearing in the Brilliant Skies Habitat can be Shiny except for Jangmo-o.

Ghostly Woods Habitat

Alolan Ratatta
Alolan Ratata		pikachu
Pikachu with a moon crown		eevee
Eevee with a moon crown
gligar
Gligar		Lunatone
Lunatone		Cherrim Overcast Form
Cherrim (Overcast Form)
Golett
Golett		Flabebe Orange Flower
Flabebe (Orange Flower)		Pancham
Pancham
phantump
Phantump		Shiny Pumpkaboo
Pumpkaboo		Oranguru
Oranguru

Of these, all but Cherrim and Flabebe can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Poolside Cabana Habitat

lapras
Lapras with a scarf		pikachu
Pikachu with a sun crown		eevee
Eevee with a sun crown
chinchou
Chinchou		Mantine Pokemon
Mantine		Solrock
Solrock
clamperl
Clamperl		finneon
Finneon		Shiny Ducklett
Ducklett
Frillish Pink
Frillish (Pink)		Pa'u Style Oricorio
Pa’u Style Oracorio
Pom Pom Style Oricorio
Pom-Pom Style Oracorio

All Poolside Cabana Pokemon can be Shiny, including the debut of Shiny Ducklett.

Rugged Quarry Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a moon crown		Onix
Onix		eevee
Eevee with a moon crown
sableye
Sableye		Beldum
Beldum		shieldon
Shieldon
Drilbur
Drilbur		Dwebble
Dwebble		Heatmor
Heatmor
tyrunt
Tyrunt		Amaura Pokemon
Amaura		carbink
Carbink

All Rugged Quarry encounter Pokemon, except for Carbink, can be Shiny.

Since the Global version of Pokemon GO Fest isn’t location-bound, habitats will rotate on an hourly basis throughout the Saturday event window. On Sunday, all of the featured Pokemon can appear at any time. These are the spawns for the free version of the Global event, unless otherwise noted. Paid ticketholders will also encounter Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y in each habitat.

Dawn Meadow Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a sun crown		Shiny Pidgey
Pidgey		Hoothoot
Hoothoot
hoppip
Hoppip		Girafarig
Girafarig		Wingull
Wingull
snivy
Snivy		Cottonee
Cottonee		Shiny Ducklett
Ducklett
Ferroseed
Ferroseed		axew
Axew		galarian-stunfisk
Galarian Stunfisk
Heatmor
Heatmor		inkay
Inkay		Maractus
Maractus (Paid Ticket Only)

All of these Pokemon, except Maractus, have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.

Shining Day Habitat

Charmander
Charmander		dratini
Dratini		Shiny Sunkern
Sunkern
Dunsparce
Dunsparce		hisuian-sneasel
Hisuian Sneasel		Solrock
Solrock
budew
Budew		helioptile
Helioptile		tyrunt
Tyrunt
Dedenne
Dedenne		Yungoos
Yungoos		fomantis
Fomantis
jangmo-o
Jangmo-o		Corsola
Corsola (Paid Ticket Only)

These Pokemon can all be Shiny in Pokemon GO except for Jangmo-o.

Creeping Dusk Habitat

pikachu
Pikachu with a moon crown		eevee
Eevee		Spinarak
Spinarak
Volbeat
Volbeat		Illumise
Illumise		gible
Gible
Venipede
Venipede		emolga
Emolga		Shiny Litwick
Litwick
Golett
Golett		Durant
Durant		espurr
Espurr
phantump
Phantump		Grubbin Pokemon
Grubbin		Rockruff
Rockruff (Paid Ticket Only)

All Creeping Dusk featured Pokemon can be Shiny.

Darkest Night Habitat

Alolan Ratatta
Alolan Ratatta		gligar
Gligar		sneasel
Sneasel
Teddiursa
Teddiursa		Mudkip
Mudkip		carvanha
Carvanha
Lunatone
Lunatone		deino
Deino		Binacle
Binacle
Amaura Pokemon
Amaura		carbink
Carbink		Crabrawler
Crabrawler
Morelull
Morelull		Vullaby
Vullaby (Paid Ticket Only)

Aside from Carbink, these Pokemon all have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All In-Person Event Bonuses

Trainers attending the in-person events for Pokemon GO Fest will all experience the same event bonuses regardless of location. Other event surprises and City Experiences may vary, but these basic bonuses seem consistent across the board.

  • Hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event are halved
  • Lure modules last for two hours when activated during the event
  • Trainers can receive special 7 KM eggs
  • Extended number of Special Trades up to 6 per day, regardless of where you’re at in the city
  • Trades will cost less Stardust
  • Trainers can get up to 9 additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym photo discs
  • Double catch candy
  • 1.5x candy from hatching eggs
  • 1.5x Stardust from hatching eggs

Each Pokemon GO Fest in-person event will also feature Collection Challenges, themed Field Research, and special GO Snapshot surprises.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024: All Global Event Bonuses

There aren’t quite as many event bonuses for the Global GO Fest, at least as far as we know for now. Trainers participating in the free version of the Global Go Fest 2024 will get the following bonuses:

  • Lure modules will last one hour
  • Field Research tasks themed around the various habitats will be available
  • Surprise encounters in GO Snapshot

Trainers who opt in for the paid Global GO Fest ticket will get additional exclusive bonuses. These are:

  • Increased Shiny odds
  • Up to 6 Speical Trades per day of the event
  • Access to habitat-themed Collection Challenges
  • Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs
  • Chance to receive special 7 KM eggs
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.