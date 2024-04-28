How To Craft Malt From Barely in Manor Lords

Malt is an important part of the ale crafting process in Manor Lords. Unfortunately, there are multiple steps required to obtain it. Below we go over everything to know about crafting getting barely, crafting malt, and building the Malt House.

How to Craft Malt in Manor Lords

To start crafting malt in Manor Lords, you must build a Farmhouse and Field. Barley is the base ingredient in malt and can be grown through the season in a Field. We recommend waiting until the second year when you have the population to sustain multiple fields at one time. This prevents a food shortage if wheat is ignored for barley in the first crop yield player’s attempt.

How To Build The Malthouse in Manor Lords

Screenshot via Escapist

While the Barley is growing, a Malt House will need to be build on the Manor Lords settlement. This small building costs four Wood and will need at least one family assigned to process goods. Once built and supplied with barley, it will begin converting the crop into malt.

How to Use Malt in Manor Lords

One of the most important approval boosters in Manor Lords is Ale. This beverage is supplied to the Tavern, which townsfolk can visit. Malt is the key ingredient to Ale, which is made in the Brewery Extension for a Level 2 Burgage Plot.

Once the malt is produced, it will be transferred to an active Brewery Extension and converted into ale, which is then brought to the Tavern for townsfolk to enjoy.

Malt and ale aren’t a food source in Manor Lords. They are designed to boost approval and provide extra enjoyment to the settlers. Because of this, players will want to supply adequate food options before investing in the lengthy process of acquiring ale. However, once on tap, it is another key factor in the healthy expansion of your empire.

