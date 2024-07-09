How To Get Freyna Spiral Catalyst in the First Descendant

Freyna is a Descendant that you can pick up during the campaign in The First Descendant, but she still involves some farming. This is how to get the Freyna Spiral Catalyst.

How To Get Freyna Spiral Catalyst

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can get Freyna Spiral Catalyst from the Ruins Underground Entrance mission in The Ruins area of Vespers. The Spiral Catalyst has a 20% chance to drop upon completion of this mission.

During this mission, you will need to kill waves of enemies that spawn in until a tough enemy marked by a red chevron arrives. These will drop a bomb that you can pick up and then use to destroy a generator. This will need to be done twice at generators marked A and B on your HUD. Most of the enemies that spawn are melee, so you can expect to be rushed quite a bit by groups. Once that is done, a boss enemy appears.

He is reasonably tough at this stage in the game, and you’ll need to deal with him in two stages. Shoot him until he hits his immune stage, and then three orbs will appear above his head. Shoot these, but make sure you destroy them all pretty close together, or they will respawn. It’s a good idea to shoot one of them until it is mostly orange, then switch to another. When all three are glowing orange, destroy them all in quick succession. Other enemies will spawn during this time, but they shouldn’t cause you huge problems.

The good news is that people are replaying this mission quite a bit, as the 20% drop chance makes this one a little bit of a grind. Mathematically, you will need to complete this about nine times to have a 99%probability of a drop. Because Freyna is quite an early farm, it’s really a case of people getting used to how the math of the game works. A 20% drop chance seems good, and there are outliers who will get the part quickly. On the other hand, most folks will take around 8-10 runs to get it, and some will take longer. That is just the way probability works.

Once you have your hands on the Freyna Spiral Catalyst, you are also going to need the Freyna Code and the Freyna Stabilizer if you want to be able to fully research the character with Anais in Albion.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

