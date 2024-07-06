Freyna is a highly sought-after Descendant thanks to her toxin damage and character design. If you are trying to get her in The First Descendant, this is how you get the Freyna Code.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Freyna Code in The First Descendant

To get the Freyna Code in The First Descendant, you will need to find and unlock the Amorphous Material Pattern: Freyna. This process is broken into two steps:

Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost on Sterile Land — Farming the Amorphous Material Pattern: Freyna.

— Farming the Amorphous Material Pattern: Freyna. Void Fusion Reactor – Sterile Land Rockfall Zone — Opening the Amorphous Material. You’ll need 12 Monomer Void Shard and 3 Polymer Void Shard, which are required to start this Void Fusion Reactor.

Folks who know the mechanics of farming and opening these materials can get back to their grinding time. Everyone else should keep reading for information on how to get exactly what you need.

Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Outpost on Sterile Land

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Rockfall: Vulgus Strategic Output mission can be found in the very western part of the Rockfall area in Sterlile Land. This mission is pretty simple and involves destroying three containers that will be marked with the letters A, B, and C. Focus down the containers, and then take out the Elite that spawns in. If you are struggling with this mission, just progress some levels, grab some better weapons, and come back later.

With just a 20% drop chance for the Amorphous Material Pattern: Freyna that you are looking for, you might need to farm it for a while before you get it. Better to do it when you are powerful and can make it much easier than grinding out each attempt for a long time for no reason.

Void Fusion Reactor – Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, you need to open the Amorphous Material Pattern: Freyna, and, to do this, you need to do the Void Fusion Reactor – Rockfall in the Sterile Land. This Void Fusion Reactor can be found on the eastern side of the Rockfall area. You will need 12 Monomer Void Shards and 3 Polymer Void Shards, which can be farmed from Void Fragments. Void Fragments are element-specific, so find one on the map that matches your Descendant and drops what you need, and get farming.

Once you have all the shards from farming the Void Fragments, visit the Fusion Reactor, activate it, and kill the powerful enemy that spawns. When it is down, it will drop a Reconstructed Device and you can use that to open the Amorphous Material and get your hands on the Freyna Code.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy