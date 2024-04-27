How To Get Food in Manor Lords

Growing a settlement in Manor Lords requires careful management of resources. Outside of housing, food is one of the most important and challenging needs settlers will have while expanding. Here is everything to know about food in Manor Lords.

What Types of Food Are In Manor Lords?

There are seven types of food present in Manor Lords. It is possible this list will change or expand as the game continues to release updates in early access. Below is every type of food players can gather for their settlements.

Meat

Vegetables

Berries

Bread

Eggs

Apples

Honey

How to Obtain Every Food Type in Manor Lords

Each food item is obtained by advancing the facilities on the settlement. While several of these will be available from the beginning of the game, others will require more effort and advancement in Manor Lords. Below are all the facilities needed for every type of food.

Hunting Camp – Meat

– Meat Vegetable Garden – Vegetables

– Vegetables Forager Hut – Berries

– Berries Communal Oven/Bakery Extension – Bread

– Bread Chicken Coop – Egges

– Egges Orchard – Apples

– Apples Apiary – Honey

Do You Need Every Food Type?

While settlements can limp by on berries and meat, this isn’t an ideal diet in Manor Lords, and increases the onset of disease. Because of this, you should aim to diversify your settlement’s nutrition with as many of the above options as possible. Additionally, certain milestones like the Level 2 Burgage Plot require multiple food types.

What Are The Easiest Foods To Start With

The easiest foods to begin farming when starting Manor Lords are Meat and Berries. The Hunting Camp doesn’t cost anything to set up, and the Forager Hut only costs one Wood.

After setting these two sources up, focus on Wheat and building the Vegetable Garden. Wheat is processed into Grain, which is then ground into flour for Bread. Vegetables are useable upon being gathered. This creates a stable and diversified diet for Manor Lord settlements to grow on.

