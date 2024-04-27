How To Get Herbs To Cure Disease in Manor Lords

Creating a settlement in Manor Lords comes with numerous hazards. From Raiders to lacking supplies, there are more than a few ways to destroy a population. One of the most dangerous is disease. Thankfully, there is a way to cure plagues if players are prepared in advance.

How To Find Herbs in Manor Lords

To get herbs in Manor Lords, players must build and upgrade the Forager Hut. The hut requires one Wood and is built early in settlement setup, while the upgrade requires 25 Regional Wealth and two planks.

Regional Wealth is earned from settlers in Level 2 Burgage Plots, while the planks are gained from building and staffing a Sawmill.

Once the Forager Hut is upgraded, the Herb Garden will be available to use.

Can You Farm Herbs in Manor Lords?

No, you can’t farm herbs in Field plots. They can only be obtained via the Herb Garden. However, multiple Forager Huts can be placed and upgraded as the settlement expands, increasing access to herbs as the population increases.

Can You Trade For Herbs

Yes, you can exchange goods for Herbs at the Pack Station once it is built. However, players will want to make sure this bartering doesn’t take resources that may be needed for other crafting or settlement expansion.

How To Manage Disease in Manor Lords

To keep disease at bay, players will need to supply the settlement with a variety of food types. More than meat and berries will be required to keep settlers fed. To access a sustainable diet, building a farm and getting Artisan Workshops like the Bakery up and running is essential.

If disease strikes, having herbs on hand can help increase recovery rates, lowering the chances of settlers dying.

Is There Medicine in Manor Lords

No, there is no medicine or way to make medicine in the early access version of Manor Lords. Because of this, players will want to use the preventative measures detailed above and keep a good supply of herbs on hand to ensure their people don’t die of disease.

