Is Solo Leveling: Arise Pay-To-Win?

Gacha games have always had a reputation for being pay-to-win, and Solo Leveling: Arise just so happens to be one. Can you buy your way to victory here, or are free-to-play players safe to download this one?

Can You Pay To Win in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Depending on your definition of Pay-To-Win, Solo Leveling: Arise could technically be considered a P2W title. However, this definition can get a little murky, considering a few specifics about the game itself. If there was a multiplayer element to the game, it would be hard to justify its Gacha elements. However, this is still a single-player-centered title, so you’ll only be facing off PvE style rather than PvP. If you’re hoping to unlock other characters to play, you can still grind your way to unlock them.

The first event in the game, however, kind of muddles things once again. If you’re hoping to bring Cha Hae-in into your game, she can be easily unlocked. If you’re hoping to participate in her in-game event, then you may need to spend some money, considering how long the event is going on. It’s a bit of a catch-22 at the moment, as free players can still enjoy everything that Solo Leveling: Arise has to offer, but they may need to spend a little bit of cash to get the full experience.

Is Solo Leveling: Arise Worth It For F2P Players?

If you’ve played any other Gacha games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail and have avoided the temptation of dropping cash, you’ll be just fine in Solo Leveling: Arise. While getting new characters as quickly as possible is nice, it’s also possible to excel at the game without purchasing anything. As long as you’ve got the skills, you won’t need to worry about paying the bills.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Solo Leveling: Arise being pay-to-win. Be sure to find out how to fix the black screen after completing a mission glitch, and get ready for an exciting new adventure.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

