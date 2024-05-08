The main character of Solo Leveling: Arise standing in a desolate street
Does Solo Leveling: Arise Have Multiplayer? Answered

Solo Leveling: Arise brings the world of this popular manga and anime to life on your PC or smartphone as an action-packed gacha RPG. But if you’re struggling to level up solo, can you bring a friend along for the ride? Here’s whether Solo Leveling: Arise has multiplayer.

Are There Multiplayer Features in Solo Leveling: Arise?

The main playable character in Solo Leveling: Arise with monsters behind him
Image via Netmarble

Well, I mean, it’s called Solo Leveling: Arise for a reason — currently, no multiplayer features are available in the game. You can use global leaderboards to showcase your power and skills, but if you’re hoping for some co-op action here, you’re out of luck. 

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide

Since Solo Leveling: Arise released globally on May 8, 2024, we may need to wait a little while before more requested features are added to the game. There is already plenty to do here, though, so it being a pure single-player experience for the time being isn’t a bad thing. There is a planned roadmap that makes a brief mention of Guild Content. This could mean that players can start a guild with their closest friends and explore this world together.

We’ll just need to hold our phones close and wait to see what Netmarble has in store for Solo Leveling: Arise, but I’m already impressed with the quality on display here. Let’s just hope we won’t need to play for 15 hours or more to unlock multiplayer like other popular gacha RPGs made us do. Until then, it’s time for me to start leveling up solo once again.

And that’s whether Solo: Leveling: Arise has multiplayer. If you’re interested in more content, here’s how to fix a black screen on launch if you come across one while loading up the game on PC.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.