How to Fix Black Screen on Launch in Solo Leveling: Arise

Jackson Hayes
Published: May 8, 2024 10:57 am

There’s nothing better than a good tie-in game, and Solo Leveling: Arise is the newest one on the block. However, like a lot of games, it’s running into some trouble in its early days. Here’s how to fix a black screen on launch in Solo Leveling: Arise.

How to Fix Black Screen on Launch in Solo Leveling: Arise

Running into a black screen is one of the most frustrating things that can happen to a gamer, as there’s no error message to explain what’s going on. They are also pretty common, with major hits like Palworld and Helldivers 2 running into them in recent days. Thankfully, there is a solution to Solo Leveling: Arise‘s black screen, and it comes from the game’s official Discord (via Reddit). Here are the steps to follow to get rid of the problem:

  • Head to Windows Search and type in “regedit.exe”
  • Navigate to Computer > HKEY_Current_User > Software > Netmarble Corp > sololvA > game
  • Right click on the folder called “game” and delete it
  • Open Solo Leveling: Arise

That should take care of the problem and allow players to get back to playing as Jinwoo as he works to become the world’s strongest hunter. It’s also possible that the team behind Solo: Leveling: Arise is working on a permanent solution and will roll it out shortly. It’s worth keeping an eye on Discord and any other official social media channels for updates. 

And that’s how to fix a black screen on launch in Solo Leveling: Arise. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, here’s a guide to the Cha Hae In Pick the Best Dancer event, and for all those anime fanatics out there, check out the trailer that announces the second season.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile.

