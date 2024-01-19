Players are eager to dive into this new survival game, but they’re running into a bit of trouble. Here’s how to fix a black screen on launch in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix a Black Screen on Launch in Palworld

Pitched as Pokémon with guns, Palworld is an open-world adventure that sees players load in and attempt to capture creatures known as Pals. These Pals can then do battle and help players level up and become the very best like no one ever was. However, like a lot of games, Palworld‘s launch has run into a bit of trouble.

Players are reporting an issue where, when they load up the game, they’re greeted by a black screen. It leaves them unable to play the game, which, of course, can be very frustrating. Thankfully, some temporary solutions are available as developer Pocketpair works to fix the problem permanently.

First, Pocketpair is aware of the issue and has asked players to “apply the hotfix and wait at least ten seconds after starting the game.” However, gamers have seemingly found an alternative way to get around the black screen on launch in Palworld.

Posted to the r/Palworld subreddit, one user found a way to launch the game without running into the black screen. “I fixed the blackscreen! Not exactly sure how,” they said. “I went to the file location from steam, Right clicked on the launcher and went to properties, then in Compatibility checked the “disable fullscreen optimizations” and “Run as administrator” and it worked.”

Related: How to Level Fast & Increase Your Stamina in Palworld

How to Play Palworld

If you try that fix on PC and are still running into the black screen in Palworld, there is another way to play the game. The title is available on Xbox via Game Pass, allowing gamers with the console an opportunity to get in on the fun.

Palworld Early Access is available now.