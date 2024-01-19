How to Level Fast & Increase Your Stamina in Palworld

Palworld has a big open world to explore, a ton of resources to gather, and plenty of Pals to fight. For all of these activities, you’ll need to use stamina. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to increase your stamina and level fast in Palworld.

How to Level Up Fast & Increase Your Stamina in Palworld

There is so much that you can do in Palworld that you’ll be constantly running around doing tasks, including gathering resources, fighting and capturing Pals, and exploring to find new teleport waypoints. Your character doesn’t run that fast, and you’ll also run low on stamina pretty quickly early on in the game. Later, you’ll be able to capture strong, high-level Pals that you can use as mounts. Until then, though, you’ll have to make do with using your legs.

In order to level up your stamina, you’ll first have to level up your character level. You gain experience points from almost all activities that you do in the game. Gathering resources, building structures, and defeating Pals all net you a good amount of experience. The absolute best way to level up fast in Palworld, however, is by capturing as many Pals as possible.

Unlike in Pokémon, where defeating other Pokémon is the best way to earn experience, in Palworld, it’s actually capturing Pals that nets you the most. You get up to 10 times more experience than battling Pals! You’ll want to craft as many Pal Spheres as possible and then head out to fight and capture Pals when they’re low HP. This will give you big chunks of experience each time to help you level quickly. Each time you capture 10 of the same species of Pal, you’ll get a massive experience bonus as well, which will help you level even faster.

Once you’ve gained your levels, you’ll want to open up the main menu with the Escape key and head to the Inventory tab. From here, down the bottom left of the window you’ll see the option to Enhance Stats. Hit the plus icon next to Stamina to raise the level and increase your total amount of Stamina. There are a bunch of other very useful stats that you’ll have to decide between leveling up as well, though.

That’s how you go about leveling up quickly and increasing your stamina. Capturing lots of Pals is by far the quickest path to netting you tons of points you can use to increase your stamina in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.