The highly anticipated “Pokémon with guns” game Palworld by Pocketpair is finally here. In this guide we’ll be going over how to craft and use Pal Spheres which are the Pokéball equivalent you’ll be using to enslave the adorable creatures in Palworld.

How to Craft and Use Pal Spheres in Palworld

In order to build up your army of sweatshop working Pals you’ll need to set yourself up with everything you need to get started catching them. Starting out you’ll need to gather some wood from branches laying around on the ground. Press the Escape Key on PC or Menu button on controller and head to the Technology tab. In this menu you’ll be able to spend Technology points you earn as you play. These unlock a variety of new craftable items and structures. You’ll want to unlock everything in the first row and then everything in the second row if you have the points available.

With Technology unlocked you can now use the wood you gathered to build yourself a Primitive Workbench. From here you’ll be able to craft very useful items, including Pal Spheres. The first thing you should build though is a full set of tools. These will massively speed up the gathering process which will really help in getting what you need to craft Pal Spheres.

Craft a Wooden Club with the leftover wood you gathered and then head out to look for some rock formations to whack with it. This will net you some much needed stone. Make sure you grab plenty and then head back to your crafting bench. Now you’ll be able to make a Hand-Held Torch which will let you explore at night and keep you warm. You’ll also be able to make a Stone Pickaxe which makes mining a heck of a lot faster and a Stone Axe for cutting trees for Wood much faster.

If you’ve not already, unlock the Pal Spheres on your Technology page and then you’ll have these available on your crafting bench. We’ll need to head out to gather materials to craft a bunch now. Chop some trees for wood, mine some rocks for stone, and sometimes those rock deposits will also net you Paldium Fragments. These are the third resource needed to craft Pal Spheres. You’ll also be able to find pure Paldium deposits scattered throughout the world to mine with your Pickaxe as well.

Once you’ve gathered a nice amount of wood, stone, and Paldium Fragments head back to your crafting bench. Queue up the max number of Pal Spheres that you can make and start crafting away. Once done you’re now ready to head out and start capturing a bunch of Pals! Much like in Pokémon this involves weakening them before you throw a Pal Sphere to capture them. Use your Wooden Club to bash any of the nearby low level Pals a couple times and then throw a Pal Sphere, with Q on PC or RB on controller, to capture them.

You’ll want them to be below 50% HP to have a good chance at capturing the Pals. It’ll even show you the % chance you have of capturing the Pal when you aim a Pal Sphere at one. This makes it nice an easy to determine if they’re ready to catch or not. Just don’t bash them too much or you’ll kill them and have to watch their poor little body roll away on the floor. You’ll get some materials from them if you do kill them though, like food and other crafting material which is useful.

One thing I should warn you about is that level difference is a pretty huge factor when it comes to stats, damage, and capturing Pals. If you find a Pal that is significantly higher level than you – and by that I mean more than a couple levels higher – don’t fight them. Until you’ve leveled up your character and Pals and built better weapons and gear, these higher level Pals will murder you and your Pals too. So stay clear of those high level Pals until later!

That covers how to craft and use Pal Spheres to capture Pals in Palworld. Now you’ll be able to go around snagging up Pals left and right to build up your forces and put them to work for free labor. They can also help you capture more Pals!