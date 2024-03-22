Category:
Codes
Video Games

Fabled Legacy Codes

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 11:23 am
Fabled Legacy Promo Image
Image via Fabled Legacy

You have to free your people imprisoned all over the country. Fabled Legacy will test your fighting abilities from the very start of the adventure, which is why you will need help. You can count on Fabled Legacy codes that will give you free Gems to upgrade your hero faster.

Recommended Videos

All Fabled Legacy Codes List

Fabled Legacy Codes (Working)

  • IMMORTAL: Use for 100 Gems
  • 55KLIKES: Use for 100 Gems
  • VALENTINES: Use for 100 Gems

Fabled Legacy Codes (Expired)

  • TIME
  • 20MVISITS
  • 22KLIKES
  • 18KLIKES
  • 15KLIKES
  • 12KLIKES
  • SUNKENFORTRESS
  • 10MVISITS
  • BALLOON
  • TYPICALROBLOX
  • FABLED
  • RELEASE
  • NOBUGS
  • THANKSFOR40KLIKES
  • 45KLIKES
  • ROSE
  • 3MVISITS
  • DOMAIN
  • 30KLIKES
  • WELOVEROBLOX
  • VANITY
  • FREEKEYS
  • CHRISTMAS
  • THANKYOU
  • 15MVISITS
  • EASTER
  • PRESENTS24
  • DRAGON
  • 10KLIKES
  • THORNHEART
  • FREETOKENS
  • 26KLIKES
  • LOBSTER
  • RAGNAROK
  • 50KLIKES
  • 8K LIKES
  • SAKURA

Related: Project XL v6.05 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fabled Legacy

Redeeming Fabled Legacy codes is a quick and easy procedure. Just follow our instructions below to get your freebies:

How to redeem codes in Fabled Legacy
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Fabled Legacy on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Enter to grab your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Project Ghoul Codes and Kaizen Codes articles and grab valuable goodies in those titles here on The Escapist!

Post Tag:
codes
Fabled Legacy
Roblox Codes
related content
Read Article Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Promo image for Ultimate Golf.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article AUR Codes
AUR promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
AUR Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Cursed Sea Codes
Cursed Sea Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Cursed Sea Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Promo image for Ultimate Golf.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article AUR Codes
AUR promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
AUR Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Cursed Sea Codes
Cursed Sea Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Cursed Sea Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Author
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.