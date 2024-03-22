You have to free your people imprisoned all over the country. Fabled Legacy will test your fighting abilities from the very start of the adventure, which is why you will need help. You can count on Fabled Legacy codes that will give you free Gems to upgrade your hero faster.
All Fabled Legacy Codes List
Fabled Legacy Codes (Working)
- IMMORTAL: Use for 100 Gems
- 55KLIKES: Use for 100 Gems
- VALENTINES: Use for 100 Gems
Fabled Legacy Codes (Expired)
- TIME
- 20MVISITS
- 22KLIKES
- 18KLIKES
- 15KLIKES
- 12KLIKES
- SUNKENFORTRESS
- 10MVISITS
- BALLOON
- TYPICALROBLOX
- FABLED
- RELEASE
- NOBUGS
- THANKSFOR40KLIKES
- 45KLIKES
- ROSE
- 3MVISITS
- DOMAIN
- 30KLIKES
- WELOVEROBLOX
- VANITY
- FREEKEYS
- CHRISTMAS
- THANKYOU
- 15MVISITS
- EASTER
- PRESENTS24
- DRAGON
- 10KLIKES
- THORNHEART
- FREETOKENS
- 26KLIKES
- LOBSTER
- RAGNAROK
- 50KLIKES
- 8K LIKES
- SAKURA
How to Redeem Codes in Fabled Legacy
Redeeming Fabled Legacy codes is a quick and easy procedure. Just follow our instructions below to get your freebies:
- Launch Fabled Legacy on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen.
- Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
- Hit Enter to grab your rewards!
If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Project Ghoul Codes and Kaizen Codes articles and grab valuable goodies in those titles here on The Escapist!