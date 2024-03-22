You have to free your people imprisoned all over the country. Fabled Legacy will test your fighting abilities from the very start of the adventure, which is why you will need help. You can count on Fabled Legacy codes that will give you free Gems to upgrade your hero faster.

Recommended Videos

All Fabled Legacy Codes List

Fabled Legacy Codes (Working)

IMMORTAL : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems 55KLIKES : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems VALENTINES: Use for 100 Gems

Fabled Legacy Codes (Expired)

TIME

20MVISITS

22KLIKES

18KLIKES

15KLIKES

12KLIKES

SUNKENFORTRESS

10MVISITS

BALLOON

TYPICALROBLOX

FABLED

RELEASE

NOBUGS

THANKSFOR40KLIKES

45KLIKES

ROSE

3MVISITS

DOMAIN

30KLIKES

WELOVEROBLOX

VANITY

FREEKEYS

CHRISTMAS

THANKYOU

15MVISITS

EASTER

PRESENTS24

DRAGON

10KLIKES

THORNHEART

FREETOKENS

26KLIKES

LOBSTER

RAGNAROK

50KLIKES

8K LIKES

SAKURA

Related: Project XL v6.05 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fabled Legacy

Redeeming Fabled Legacy codes is a quick and easy procedure. Just follow our instructions below to get your freebies:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Fabled Legacy on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit Enter to grab your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Project Ghoul Codes and Kaizen Codes articles and grab valuable goodies in those titles here on The Escapist!