Project Ghoul Codes (March 2024)

Decide humanity’s fate by picking between two opposing factions—the Ghouls who feed on the flesh of humans or the CCG agency that investigates anything Ghoul-related. No matter which side you choose, you’ll need the help of Project Ghoul codes.

All Project Ghoul Codes List

Project Ghoul Codes (Working)

INVENTORYREWORK: Use for 2.5k Yen, 25 Spins, and 3k RC (New)

Project Ghoul Codes (Expired)

KUZENKKJREVAMP

REPLAY

SorryForShutdowns

DaveIsCute

OptimizationAndFixes

ADAM_IS_BACK

RogueIsCool2024!

YeYe!

AngelCloak!

AmazingShikorae71102241

MeditatingKoori11102242

ShockedSuzuya40402242

AwesomeMatsumae10402241

DaveIsCool2024!

RogueComeBack!

WeekOfContent!

MeditatingHikari32801242

WeirdUrie42801241

SweetAura12101242

SmilingRize22101241

ShockedItori01401242

SurprisedTouka01401241

GigglingGinshi60701242

SurprisedShinohara30701241

ShockedOgura22412231

CoolSeidou62412232

How to Redeem Codes in Project Ghoul

To redeem Project Ghoul codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Project Ghoul on your device. Press the Menu button at the bottom of the screen. Enter your code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Enter and enjoy your freebies!

