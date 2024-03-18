Project Ghoul Codes (March 2024)

Decide humanity’s fate by picking between two opposing factions—the Ghouls who feed on the flesh of humans or the CCG agency that investigates anything Ghoul-related. No matter which side you choose, you’ll need the help of Project Ghoul codes.
All Project Ghoul Codes List
Project Ghoul Codes (Working)
- INVENTORYREWORK: Use for 2.5k Yen, 25 Spins, and 3k RC (New)
Project Ghoul Codes (Expired)
- KUZENKKJREVAMP
- REPLAY
- SorryForShutdowns
- DaveIsCute
- OptimizationAndFixes
- ADAM_IS_BACK
- RogueIsCool2024!
- YeYe!
- AngelCloak!
- AmazingShikorae71102241
- MeditatingKoori11102242
- ShockedSuzuya40402242
- AwesomeMatsumae10402241
- DaveIsCool2024!
- RogueComeBack!
- WeekOfContent!
- MeditatingHikari32801242
- WeirdUrie42801241
- SweetAura12101242
- SmilingRize22101241
- ShockedItori01401242
- SurprisedTouka01401241
- GigglingGinshi60701242
- SurprisedShinohara30701241
- ShockedOgura22412231
- CoolSeidou62412232
How to Redeem Codes in Project Ghoul
To redeem Project Ghoul codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Project Ghoul on your device.
- Press the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.
- Enter your code in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your freebies!
If you want to play more popular anime-inspired titles with free goodies, check out our All Grand Kaizen Codes and Anime Dungeon Fighter Codes articles, too!