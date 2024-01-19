You probably weren’t expecting it from a survival game, but Palworld has stats you can allocate points to with each level up. It can be tricky to know what’s worth investing in early into the game, so here are the best stats to spend on first if you’re unsure.

Best Stats to Spend Points On in Palworld

Only five of the six stats – HP, Stamina, Weight, Work Speed, and Attack – are what you can spend level up points on to improve your character. The best stats to invest in straight away will be Stamina and Weight, given that the game mechanics applied to these stats will help with exploration and gathering materials.

With more Stamina, you can sprint longer, glide further, and climb steeper cliff faces. Weight simply increases how much you can hold in your inventory before being encumbered and slowed down, and seeing as you’re often going out collecting things, putting points into Weight will make gathering less problematic.

A close follow-up to these two will be the HP stat; don’t disregard how significant having a few hundred more health points can be while pumping points into Stamina and Weight. As for Work Speed and Attack, the former is mostly good in the early game but loses significance since Pals can do all the work, and the latter isn’t necessary since Pals will be the powerhouses and not you.

Can You Reset Your Stats in Palworld?

As of this article’s writing, there isn’t a way to reset your character stats after spending level up points in Palworld, and it’s likely to stay that way once the game releases out of early access.

Of course, with enough pushback from players, developer Pocket Pair may include such a feature. For the time being, be careful about what stats you invest in, and consider restarting a new character if you’d like to put already-spent points somewhere else.

