How to Move and Destroy Structures in Palworld

If you’ve played a survival game before, you’d know that mistakes are bound to happen while building and putting down structures to use. Thankfully, just like those games, Palworld lets you destroy structures if you mess up and move them elsewhere. Here’s how to do that.

How to Move Structures in Palworld

Unfortunately, you can’t just pick up and move a structure you’ve put down already in Palworld. The survival Pokémon look-a-like only features a build and dismantle mode, so there isn’t a way to change the orientation or move something without first destroying it completely.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, since dismantling a piece of wood or a storage box will offer you some of the materials spent to make it in Palworld. That said, be careful not to build and plant things without a plan, or you’ll continue to lose materials.

How to Destroy Structures in Palworld

Once in the Build mode, you can press R3 on your controller or C on a keyboard and mouse setup to enter the Disassembly mode to destroy unwanted structures and essentially move them somewhere else in Palworld. As mentioned, doing so provides a fraction of the resources you put into making the structure, and this is literally the only way to move anything you’ve put down.

As you begin trekking further out and decide to move your base, you can use the Disassembly mode to destroy your Palbox and simultaneously dismantle everything within the camp. As a warning, only do this if you know where to plant your base next because it will take some time to build everything back up if you settle in a poor gathering spot.

It’s unclear if developer Pocket Pair will include a move feature to readjust structures already made in a future patch during early access. In the meantime, you’ll have to depend on Disassembly mode and be extra careful about what you’re doing.

Palworld Early Access is available now.