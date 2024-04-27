Best High Round Strategy for Cursed Lands of Lavernock in Sker Ritual

One of the reasons Sker Ritual is popular is how replayable it is. Over several hours, repelling hordes of Quiet Ones and trying to make it to higher and higher rounds just doesn’t get old. This is the strategy I recommend for making it to high rounds in the Cursed Lands of Lavernock.

Sker Ritual Cursed Lands of Lavernock: Best High Round Strategy

The Setup

Before you begin grinding, you’ll need the right tools for the job. Thankfully, Sker Ritual has plenty of excellent Perks and Weapons you can use to defend against the endless hordes of Quiet Ones. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

First, you’ll need to open up the map to get to the main chamber. I recommend buying a solid weapon in the first room, like the Revolver or Sie Rigotti. Mow down the first few rounds of Quiet Ones as usual. Then, at around the end of Round 3, save a few so the round doesn’t end before you get a chance to destroy all four generators in Lavernock Point. This will disable the electrified fences that prevent you from venturing further underground.

Before you move on, make sure to purchase the Elixir of Life Perk from the wall in the central cabin. This gives you a boost to your maximum health. Once you have acquired enough Pound Sterling to open some doors, venture deeper into the map. Progress through the level as normal, until you get to the main chamber.

Main Chamber

Aside from being very open – and one of the coolest-looking areas in Sker Ritual – what makes the Main Chamber such a viable spot to holdout is the abundance of weapons and ammo available here. The Laughing Policeman has his animatronic mitts all over this area. Within just a few meters of each other, there is a Magnificent Munitions station, as well as a Super Charger. The former houses two of the best guns in the game, and the latter gives you access to upgrade them.

While it’s certainly worth the price, upgrading a weapon in the Super Charger can be expensive. Each tier costs more than the last, with upgrades costing £5,000, £15,000 and £30,000 respectively. There are some Miracles available which can discount these upgrades by some percent. For the steepest discount, you’ll need to wait to Super Charge their guns until a Half Price power-up spawns. These only last 30 seconds, and when they will drop is fairly unpredictable. As such, sticking close to a Super Charge machine ensures you’ll always be ready to get the best bargain on massive upgrades. With the Pound Sterling you save, I recommend stocking up on perks.

Thunderbolt

To ensure success in later rounds, grab the best weapon you can get your hands on. In the Cursed Lands of Lavernock, this is the Thunderbolt. The Thunderbolt is a special weapon that is only available on this map. It takes the weapon platform of the Sie Rigotti and adds all sorts of Tesla Coils and electric abilities. The Thunderbolt, as the name may suggest, shoots a highly powerful, concentrated bolt of Lightning that can be absolutely devastating to enemies.

Getting your hands on this weapon is a straightforward process. Head to the Farmlands, which are accessible through the stairs out of the Laboratory or the massive gate in Lavernock Point. You’ll see a mysterious box in the clearing. Press the action button on your platform of choice, and five Banshees will spawn. After killing them, the Thunderbolt will reveal itself to float above the now open box. The weapon can be purchased for £2,000. This special weapon is a must-have.

Lavernock Point

Now that you have some excellent weapons and effective upgrades for them, get any perks you may still need. Then, head to Lavernock Point. This is by far the most expansive, open area on the map. That’s what makes it such an effective area to try for high rounds in. With all this open space, you can run around and let Quiet Ones group up on your tail, and turn around to blast them away with your upgraded weapons. There’s so much space that it will seldom feel claustrophobic. This is even true with a full group of four players.

As an added bonus, Lucky often spawns in this area. If you have an excess of points, you can approach the furry friend’s Doghouse, and gamble £900 for a new weapon. Often times, these come pre-upgraded. This can be very helpful to save precious Pound Sterling in the early game, and replace your weapons if they feel underpowered in higher rounds.

Sker Ritual is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

