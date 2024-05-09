Category:
All Manhole Cover Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Seems too small for someone to fit in there
Published: May 9, 2024

When revisiting the Dreamflux Reef area in Honkai: Star Rail, one might notice several interactable manhole covers scattered around the city, provoking you to sleuth them all out. Here are all the locations for these not-so-hidden objectives.

Where to Find All Manhole Covers in Honkai: Star Rail

There’s a total of seven manhole covers hidden in the Dreamflux Reef. You can start going for them as soon as you finish the “In Our Time” Trailblaze Mission and return Penacony to normal. All manhole covers are found in the F2 part of the map and are easy to track down.

All the locations for the manhole covers in Honkai: Star Rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

1 – Hunt

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the tables, close to Dr. Blues and Galatea (the woman singing Robin’s song).

2 – Abundance

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the middle of the streets. Has an Origami Bird inside it.

3 – Erudition

A manhole cover in honkai: star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Found as soon as you turn to the street.

4 – Harmony

Screenshot by The Escapist

Close to a few wooden boxes.

5 – Nihility

A manhole cover in honkai: star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Right by the stairs after getting the Abundance manhole cover.

6 – Preservation

A manhole cover in honkai: star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to a trash can after finding the Nihility cover.

7 – Destruction

A manhole cover in honkai: star rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Straight ahead of the Space Anchor teleport, easy to spot.

After finding all seven Manhole Covers, you get a final reflection about them. After this extra dialogue, you get the “Anyway, It’s Cool” achievement for all of your trouble. This is one of the various new achievements introduced in the 2.2 update, and it’s quite easy to get once you know where to look for the covers.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC. The 2.2 update “Then Wake to Weep” brought even more content, such as the conclusion to the Penacony story quests, three new areas, new characters, and a brand-new Harmony path for the main character to follow.

