All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Version

If you’re looking for easy ways to get a few extra Stellar Jades, going for the new achievements introduced in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 version is the best call. There’s a lot of stuff to do in the new areas, and you’ll be well rewarded for your exceptional feats.

The second Penacony expansion brought a total of 75 achievements to the game, all within their own specific sections. Some are obtained naturally while progressing through the new storylines and quests, while others have you going out of your way to get them.

Due to some of them being mutually exclusive, you can only get one of them according to your choices. Your rewards will be the same regardless of what you picked, though.

The Rail Unto the Stars

Main story achievements go here, so all you gotta do is complete the new Trailblaze Missions. This section contains spoilers, so look at your own risk!

Achievement Name Description The Last Tycoon Commune with the Watchmaker (Meet the first Nameless in Penacony) We Will Be Freemen as Our Fathers Were Inherit the Watchmaker’s legacy (Continue the unfinished journey of the last Nameless in Penacony) If We Walk in the Light Embark on a new trailblaze journey as desired (Defeat the Harmonious Choir, Dominicus…) In the End, We Awaken From Our Dreams Witness the first light of dawn on Penacony (Defeat “Embryo of Philosophy” Sunday) Sincerity Is Eternally the Ultimate Make peace with the Penacony’s custodian of justice (Persuade Argenti in Superstar Showdown) The Ultimate is Eternal Sincerity Defeat Penacony’s custodian of justice (Defeat Argenti in Superstar Showdown)

Eager for Battle

As the name implies, everything battle-related will go here, such as beating enemies once certain conditions have been met.

Achievement Name Description JACKPOT! Make Dreamjolt Troupe’s Fortune Seller produce “Jackpot!” once Soap Opera Have 4 character(s) enter the sleeping state when battling “Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords” Passion Play Use one character to take all DMG from “Past Confined and Caged”‘s ability, “Desmios Evangelion” without being knocked down Ensemble Piece In the first phase of “The Past, Present, and Eternal Show,” cause 3 enemies to take turns to become Impresario for 1 time One-Act Play In the second phase of “The Past, Present, and Eternal Show,” the enemy uses “Dance for Synchrony” at most once Literary Fragment After “Present Inebriated in Revelry” enters the Charge state, interrupt its Charging Duration of a Song Listen to Robin’s singing (In combat, view Robin for more than 10 seconds in Checking Mode after using Robin’s Ultimate “Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique”) Pied Piper of Hamelin After using Robin’s Technique “Overture of Inebriation” in exploration, attract 6 or more enemies to follow Ultimate Dance Move! In combat, use the Backup Dancer effect of Trailblazer: Harmony’s Ultimate “All-Out Footlight Parade” to defeat an Elite Enemy Russian Roulette In combat, ally Boothill accumulates a total of 3 stack(s) of Pocket Trickshot within 1 turn Workday Without God Break all Echoes of Faded Dreams before The “Harmonious Choir” Great Sunday uses “Volteggiando” or “Tempestoso” And Then It Is Monday… Accumulate enough Shield to completely block “Embryo of Philosophy” Sunday’s ability, Im Anfang war die Tat

Moment of Joy

Funny interactions, inside jokes, and other out-of-the-box achievements all go here. Although there are only two additions this time around.

Achievement Name Description Think Thrice Before Acts After placing Bubble Bridge on the Dream Module, move the Dream Module away without passing through the Bubble Bridge Going Dutch Let Boothill and Aventurine fight over taking the bill

(In the same battle, trigger Aventurine’s “Skill 1” voice line and Boothill’s “Battle Begins: Weakness Break” voice line)

The Memories We Share

Special interactions, minor quests, and many other random activities you can do while exploring the dreamscape are included here. Some achievements here are mutually exclusive, so if you see two descriptions that are too similar to each other, you know what’s going on.

Achievement Name Description Bottling History Explore the Four Great Treasures of the soda cellar in the Scorchsand Audition Venue The Tale of Syrupy Medicine Find the most precious hoard of the soda cellar in the Scorchsand Audition Venue Gold and Gear… Clock? Uncover the mystery behind Clockie turning rocks into gold in the Scorchsand Audition Venue Just A Walking Shadow Listen to the stories of the eight puppets by Penacony Grand Theater’s stage Unfinished Dream Song Persuade Orla to awaken from the Dreamscape Just Leave Let Orla and her companions leave The Birth of Hanu Union Help all the billboard staff escape in the Brother Hanu’s Great Heist Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir SoulGlad Ambassador Step across all SoulGlad Floor Tiles in all maps in the Bubbly Clockie Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir The Wonderful Wizard of Dreamville Ensure that all shots perfectly meet the director’s requirements in the Dreamjoy Ascension Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir Clockie and His Companions Help Dreamjoy Memoir‘s animators produce all of the extra stories Railboard 100 Obtain Robin’s records Lifeboat Help the SoulGlad who wants to become a superstar Dreamflux Study Group Create a new home for the vagrants Angel’s Murmur Witness the end of Emanator of Cans The Feather He Dropped Help Robin find clues about Sunday Permanent Boarding Pass Ride the Spheroid to the mysterious station at the Dreamflux Reef Anyway, It’s Cool Find seven special manhole covers at Dreamflux Reef Where Splendor Meets Sorrow Find Clockie’s traces in the elevator shaft in Dreamflux Reef Temporal Wonder Complete the Adventure Mission “Once Upon a Dreamville…” Whispers of the Past Complete the editing work of all endings in Dreamjoy Memoir Dreamscape Top 100 Reach an Audience Score of 2000 in Dreamjoy Memoir‘s Anthology Emotions Beyond the Lens All three Audience Emotions reach at least 50 simultaneously in Dreamjoy Memoir The Lost Generation Enter a special story branch in Dreamjoy Memoir High-Budget Movie In Dreamjoy Memoir, obtain at least 3 Time Dice, “6”, in the same turn Natural 0 Roll When conducting the test screening in Dreamjoy Memoir, all the required Emotions perfectly match the review criteria Rail Road, Take Me Home Enter A Child’s Dream through the Watchmaker’s dream bubble in Dreamflux Reef Boxes and Ladders Climb the mountain made from wooden boxes at Dreamflux Reef Waiting for Godot Patiently wait for the arrival of the ghost train An Afternoon’s Worth of Sitting Enjoy a brief moment of respite on the couch at Dreamflux Reef City of Love Help the Billboard Hurrylove to pass a message to its lover

Fathom the Unfathomable

Natural milestone achievements are placed here, so you’ll probably get a lot of these by simply taking part in the game’s main events and content.

Achievement Name Description Elysian Balloon Break the special Boss Stone balloon at Dreamflux Reef Second Balloon Eruption Break the special Boss Stone balloon at Scorchsand Audition Venue A Post-Balloon Odyssey Break the special Boss Stone balloon at Penacony Grand Theater New Penacony Dreams Open Treasures 300 time(s) in Penacony Blood Sugar Highs Eat all the SoulGlad items in the Fast & Furynuts challenge located at the Scorchsand Audition Venue Chirp… I Can’t Move Anymore Help 100 Origami Bird(s) return to the Great Tree. Audition Funhouse Discover any hidden challenge on the Audition Shuttle interface Audition Rizzler Successfully triggered a total of 6 Audition Shuttle hidden challenge(s) Disqualified! Break all Boss Stone balloons in the Audition Plaza First Blood Complete the Hanu Wars challenge for the first time Wolflike Rebound every piece of Boss Stone’s coins in any “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages Old Wolf Homecoming Complete all “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages Like a Wolf Arrives! Defeat Boss Stone in any “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages without rebounding any coin attacks Fifteenth Blood Complete all Hanu Wars challenges How Many Drops Are We At Now? Complete all Hanu Wars challenges flawlessly Armor-Piercing Bullet Hit 7 target(s) with a single shot in Hanu Wars The Crocodile Enemy Defeat Steely Gator in the final stage of Hanu’s Adventure Goodbye, Hanunue Collect all Hanu’s Adventure story books Final Blood Hit all targets for the first time in Hanu Wars Hanu’s Legacy Find the hidden treasure in the Festivity Auditions’ Gunfire Trial Za Warudo! Hit 20 target(s) using Clock Time in Hanu Wars Saturation Bombing Defeat #1 of Boss Stone’s minions at once in a Hanu’s Adventure stage In the Name of The Family Help Family members retrieve all the stolen goods

I, Trailblazer

More account-related achievements, usually tied to your regular progression through the game. You should naturally get all of them in time.

Achievement Name Description Nessun Dorma Tread on the Path of Harmony.

It’ll take a while until you can complete them all, but achievements are always a good extra side objective to chase for, especially with so many new characters coming out every patch.

