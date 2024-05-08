Category:
Guides
Video Games

All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Version

And we get even more goals to complete
Patrick Souza
Published: May 8, 2024 01:40 pm

If you’re looking for easy ways to get a few extra Stellar Jades, going for the new achievements introduced in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 version is the best call. There’s a lot of stuff to do in the new areas, and you’ll be well rewarded for your exceptional feats.

All Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Update

The second Penacony expansion brought a total of 75 achievements to the game, all within their own specific sections. Some are obtained naturally while progressing through the new storylines and quests, while others have you going out of your way to get them.

Due to some of them being mutually exclusive, you can only get one of them according to your choices. Your rewards will be the same regardless of what you picked, though.

The Rail Unto the Stars

Main story achievements go here, so all you gotta do is complete the new Trailblaze Missions. This section contains spoilers, so look at your own risk!

Achievement NameDescription
The Last TycoonCommune with the Watchmaker (Meet the first Nameless in Penacony)
We Will Be Freemen as Our Fathers WereInherit the Watchmaker’s legacy (Continue the unfinished journey of the last Nameless in Penacony)
If We Walk in the LightEmbark on a new trailblaze journey as desired (Defeat the Harmonious Choir, Dominicus…)
In the End, We Awaken From Our DreamsWitness the first light of dawn on Penacony (Defeat “Embryo of Philosophy” Sunday)
Sincerity Is Eternally the UltimateMake peace with the Penacony’s custodian of justice (Persuade Argenti in Superstar Showdown)
The Ultimate is Eternal SincerityDefeat Penacony’s custodian of justice (Defeat Argenti in Superstar Showdown)

Eager for Battle

As the name implies, everything battle-related will go here, such as beating enemies once certain conditions have been met.

Achievement NameDescription
JACKPOT!Make Dreamjolt Troupe’s Fortune Seller produce “Jackpot!” once
Soap OperaHave 4 character(s) enter the sleeping state when battling “Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords”
Passion PlayUse one character to take all DMG from “Past Confined and Caged”‘s ability, “Desmios Evangelion” without being knocked down
Ensemble PieceIn the first phase of “The Past, Present, and Eternal Show,” cause 3 enemies to take turns to become Impresario for 1 time
One-Act PlayIn the second phase of “The Past, Present, and Eternal Show,” the enemy uses “Dance for Synchrony” at most once
Literary FragmentAfter “Present Inebriated in Revelry” enters the Charge state, interrupt its Charging
Duration of a SongListen to Robin’s singing (In combat, view Robin for more than 10 seconds in Checking Mode after using Robin’s Ultimate “Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique”)
Pied Piper of HamelinAfter using Robin’s Technique “Overture of Inebriation” in exploration, attract 6 or more enemies to follow
Ultimate Dance Move!In combat, use the Backup Dancer effect of Trailblazer: Harmony’s Ultimate “All-Out Footlight Parade” to defeat an Elite Enemy
Russian RouletteIn combat, ally Boothill accumulates a total of 3 stack(s) of Pocket Trickshot within 1 turn
Workday Without GodBreak all Echoes of Faded Dreams before The “Harmonious Choir” Great Sunday uses “Volteggiando” or “Tempestoso”
And Then It Is Monday…Accumulate enough Shield to completely block “Embryo of Philosophy” Sunday’s ability, Im Anfang war die Tat

Moment of Joy

Funny interactions, inside jokes, and other out-of-the-box achievements all go here. Although there are only two additions this time around.

Achievement NameDescription
Think Thrice Before ActsAfter placing Bubble Bridge on the Dream Module, move the Dream Module away without passing through the Bubble Bridge
Going DutchLet Boothill and Aventurine fight over taking the bill
(In the same battle, trigger Aventurine’s “Skill 1” voice line and Boothill’s “Battle Begins: Weakness Break” voice line)

Related: All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Version

The Memories We Share

Special interactions, minor quests, and many other random activities you can do while exploring the dreamscape are included here. Some achievements here are mutually exclusive, so if you see two descriptions that are too similar to each other, you know what’s going on.

Achievement NameDescription
Bottling HistoryExplore the Four Great Treasures of the soda cellar in the Scorchsand Audition Venue
The Tale of Syrupy MedicineFind the most precious hoard of the soda cellar in the Scorchsand Audition Venue
Gold and Gear… Clock?Uncover the mystery behind Clockie turning rocks into gold in the Scorchsand Audition Venue
Just A Walking ShadowListen to the stories of the eight puppets by Penacony Grand Theater’s stage
Unfinished Dream SongPersuade Orla to awaken from the Dreamscape
Just LeaveLet Orla and her companions leave
The Birth of Hanu UnionHelp all the billboard staff escape in the Brother Hanu’s Great Heist Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir
SoulGlad AmbassadorStep across all SoulGlad Floor Tiles in all maps in the Bubbly Clockie Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir
The Wonderful Wizard of DreamvilleEnsure that all shots perfectly meet the director’s requirements in the Dreamjoy Ascension Commercial for Dreamjoy Memoir
Clockie and His CompanionsHelp Dreamjoy Memoir‘s animators produce all of the extra stories
Railboard 100Obtain Robin’s records
LifeboatHelp the SoulGlad who wants to become a superstar
Dreamflux Study GroupCreate a new home for the vagrants
Angel’s MurmurWitness the end of Emanator of Cans
The Feather He DroppedHelp Robin find clues about Sunday
Permanent Boarding PassRide the Spheroid to the mysterious station at the Dreamflux Reef
Anyway, It’s CoolFind seven special manhole covers at Dreamflux Reef
Where Splendor Meets SorrowFind Clockie’s traces in the elevator shaft in Dreamflux Reef
Temporal WonderComplete the Adventure Mission “Once Upon a Dreamville…”
Whispers of the PastComplete the editing work of all endings in Dreamjoy Memoir
Dreamscape Top 100Reach an Audience Score of 2000 in Dreamjoy Memoir‘s Anthology
Emotions Beyond the LensAll three Audience Emotions reach at least 50 simultaneously in Dreamjoy Memoir
The Lost GenerationEnter a special story branch in Dreamjoy Memoir
High-Budget MovieIn Dreamjoy Memoir, obtain at least 3 Time Dice, “6”, in the same turn
Natural 0 RollWhen conducting the test screening in Dreamjoy Memoir, all the required Emotions perfectly match the review criteria
Rail Road, Take Me HomeEnter A Child’s Dream through the Watchmaker’s dream bubble in Dreamflux Reef
Boxes and LaddersClimb the mountain made from wooden boxes at Dreamflux Reef
Waiting for GodotPatiently wait for the arrival of the ghost train
An Afternoon’s Worth of SittingEnjoy a brief moment of respite on the couch at Dreamflux Reef
City of LoveHelp the Billboard Hurrylove to pass a message to its lover

Fathom the Unfathomable

Natural milestone achievements are placed here, so you’ll probably get a lot of these by simply taking part in the game’s main events and content.

Achievement NameDescription
Elysian BalloonBreak the special Boss Stone balloon at Dreamflux Reef
Second Balloon EruptionBreak the special Boss Stone balloon at Scorchsand Audition Venue
A Post-Balloon OdysseyBreak the special Boss Stone balloon at Penacony Grand Theater
New Penacony DreamsOpen Treasures 300 time(s) in Penacony
Blood Sugar HighsEat all the SoulGlad items in the Fast & Furynuts challenge located at the Scorchsand Audition Venue
Chirp… I Can’t Move AnymoreHelp 100 Origami Bird(s) return to the Great Tree.
Audition FunhouseDiscover any hidden challenge on the Audition Shuttle interface
Audition RizzlerSuccessfully triggered a total of 6 Audition Shuttle hidden challenge(s)
Disqualified!Break all Boss Stone balloons in the Audition Plaza
First BloodComplete the Hanu Wars challenge for the first time
WolflikeRebound every piece of Boss Stone’s coins in any “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages
Old Wolf HomecomingComplete all “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages
Like a Wolf Arrives!Defeat Boss Stone in any “Way of the Wolf (End)” stages without rebounding any coin attacks
Fifteenth BloodComplete all Hanu Wars challenges
How Many Drops Are We At Now?Complete all Hanu Wars challenges flawlessly
Armor-Piercing BulletHit 7 target(s) with a single shot in Hanu Wars
The Crocodile EnemyDefeat Steely Gator in the final stage of Hanu’s Adventure
Goodbye, HanunueCollect all Hanu’s Adventure story books
Final BloodHit all targets for the first time in Hanu Wars
Hanu’s LegacyFind the hidden treasure in the Festivity Auditions’ Gunfire Trial
Za Warudo!Hit 20 target(s) using Clock Time in Hanu Wars
Saturation BombingDefeat #1 of Boss Stone’s minions at once in a Hanu’s Adventure stage
In the Name of The FamilyHelp Family members retrieve all the stolen goods

I, Trailblazer

More account-related achievements, usually tied to your regular progression through the game. You should naturally get all of them in time.

Achievement NameDescription
Nessun DormaTread on the Path of Harmony.

It’ll take a while until you can complete them all, but achievements are always a good extra side objective to chase for, especially with so many new characters coming out every patch.

Post Tag:
Honkai: Star Rail
