All Robin Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Image of Patrick Souza
Published: May 2, 2024 03:18 pm

Robin is making her stage debut as a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail, and her long-time fans are ready to give her all the ascension materials she needs. Here’s a complete list of what you need to fully unlock her maximum potential.

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail

Robin is the first 5-star Physical Harmony character in the game but has a vastly different kit from Hanya, a 4-star with the same type combination. She makes a real show out of the battlefield while singing her song during her Ultimate, as long as you bring her all the items she needs first. These are all listed directly from the official Hoyoverse Leveling Calculator.

  • x65 IPC Work Permit
  • x15 Dream Collection Component
  • x15 Dream Flow Vale
  • x15 Dream Making Engine
  • x888,000 Credits
  • x290 Traveler’s Guide
The Shape of Shadow Boss that drops ascension materials for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail
Image via Hoyoverse

The main roadblock here is getting enough IPC Work Permits for the renowned singer. The item is obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Duty boss introduced in the 2.3 patch in the Clockie Studios Theme Park. Fire, Ice and Imaginary characters will do great here, so bring them as needed. The remaining Dream items can be obtained by defeating the Dreamjolt Troupe enemies in Penacony. Alternatively, Assignments and Simulated Universe runs can also give you a few of them.

Related: Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

All Trace Materials for Robin

  • x18 Firmament Note
  • x69 Celestial Section
  • x139 Heavenly Melody
  • x41 Dream Collection Component
  • x56 Dream Flow Vale
  • x58 Dream Making Engine
  • x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • x8 Tracks of Destiny
  • x3,000,000 Credits

When it comes to her Traces, you’ll need to pay some visits to Penacony’s Bud of Harmony Calyx, located in The Reverie (Dreamscape). You’ll need a lot of Firmament Notes and its evolutions while leveling up her skills, so be ready to spend a few days around here. The numbers above are for fully maximizing her traces, but she can easily forgo some of them (such as her normal attacks).

The calyx to get Harmony Ascension Materials for Robin
Screenshot by The Escapist

Aside from those, you’ll need even more Dream items, but they should be easy to get. The Past Evils items, however, require going back to the Echo of War: Borehole Planet’s Old Crater weekly boss, if you haven’t some spares already. Add a lot of Credits in the mix and you get yourself a fully leveled-up character!

These are all the ascension materials required for Robin. If you get her but are still struggling with ascending previous Penacony characters such as Aventurine, get ready to repeat the same dance for them. At least you have some good in-battle soundtrack now.

Honkai: Star Rail
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.