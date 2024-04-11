All Aventurine Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

After taking the main stage of the Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Mission quests back in 2.1, Aventurine is now paving his way as a fully playable character. But there’s quite an extensive material grind ahead of you before he can reach his full potential.

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Aventurine in Honkai: Star Rail

As the first 5-star Imaginary Preservation unit, Aventurine has an exquisite sustaining method with his shielding/follow-up attack combinations in Honkai: Star Rail. He needs a lot of Defense stats to make these work, but they’ll mean nothing if he’s under-leveled. Here are all of his ascension materials, according to the official Star Rail calculator.

Ascension Materials

x65 Suppressing Edict

x15 Tatters of Thought

x15 Fragments of Impression

x15 Shards of Desires

x888,000 Credits

x290 Traveler’s Guide

Suppressing Edict is obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Puppetry boss in the Artisanship Commission area. This is the same item used to level up Dan Heng IL, so you can use your spares if you happen to have some. Tatters of Thought and its evolutions are obtained from Memory Zone Meme enemies found in the dreams sections of Penacony, but are also easy to get from Assignments.

Trace Materials

x18 Scattered Stardust

x69 Crystal Meteorites

x139 Divine Amber

x41 Tatters of Thought

x56 Fragments of Impression

x58 Shards of Desires

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x3,000,000 Credits

Screenshot by The Escapist

Being a Preservation unit, Aventurine uses materials from the Crimson Calyx located in the Clock Studios Theme Park area. Lightning, Physical, and Ice characters do particularly well there, so bring for some quick farming. And don’t forget to visit the Echo of War: Borehole Planet’s Old Crater weekly boss to get those final items out of your list.

But don’t get all worked up trying to get all of that at once. Fully maximizing his Traces is not necessary, so you can get away with spending a bit less resin than that. There’s the whole Artifact grind ahead of you too, after all.

