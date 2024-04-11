All Aventurine Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

After taking the main stage of the Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Mission quests back in 2.1, Aventurine is now paving his way as a fully playable character. But there’s quite an extensive material grind ahead of you before he can reach his full potential.
All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Aventurine in Honkai: Star Rail
As the first 5-star Imaginary Preservation unit, Aventurine has an exquisite sustaining method with his shielding/follow-up attack combinations in Honkai: Star Rail. He needs a lot of Defense stats to make these work, but they’ll mean nothing if he’s under-leveled. Here are all of his ascension materials, according to the official Star Rail calculator.
Ascension Materials
- x65 Suppressing Edict
- x15 Tatters of Thought
- x15 Fragments of Impression
- x15 Shards of Desires
- x888,000 Credits
- x290 Traveler’s Guide
Suppressing Edict is obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Puppetry boss in the Artisanship Commission area. This is the same item used to level up Dan Heng IL, so you can use your spares if you happen to have some. Tatters of Thought and its evolutions are obtained from Memory Zone Meme enemies found in the dreams sections of Penacony, but are also easy to get from Assignments.
Trace Materials
- x18 Scattered Stardust
- x69 Crystal Meteorites
- x139 Divine Amber
- x41 Tatters of Thought
- x56 Fragments of Impression
- x58 Shards of Desires
- x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- x8 Tracks of Destiny
- x3,000,000 Credits
Being a Preservation unit, Aventurine uses materials from the Crimson Calyx located in the Clock Studios Theme Park area. Lightning, Physical, and Ice characters do particularly well there, so bring for some quick farming. And don’t forget to visit the Echo of War: Borehole Planet’s Old Crater weekly boss to get those final items out of your list.
But don’t get all worked up trying to get all of that at once. Fully maximizing his Traces is not necessary, so you can get away with spending a bit less resin than that. There’s the whole Artifact grind ahead of you too, after all.