Topaz and her faithful Warp Trotter Numby are a 5 Star character duo in Honkai: Star Rail that herald a new meta around follow-up attacks. Lets go over the best way to build up Topaz and Numby to take advantage of this new meta in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Topaz & Numby Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Best Relic Sets for Topaz & Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

In Honkai: Star Rail, Topaz & Numby are in a bit of a weird situation where we know there are new Relic sets coming out next patch in 1.5 that will far surpass what they can currently use, making the current best build for them a bit more tenuous. The Grand Duke Incinerated to Ashes set will be the best for Topaz & Numby once it’s available. It will really take the follow-up damage potential to the next level. For now though you’ll need to make due with two piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging and two piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat. These sets focus on providing a flat boost to the Speed and Fire Damage % stats that are important on Topaz & Numby.

For the Planetary set it’s a very similar story. When the new set Firmament Frontline Glamoth is released in patch 1.5, it’s expected the Attack increase and Damage % boost from this set will potentially become best in slot for Topaz & Numby. In the meantime the Inert Salsotto is the best Planetary set to use for the nice Crit and follow-up attack damage increase.

Related: Best Jingliu Team Comp in Honkai: Star Rail

Best Relic Stats

Topaz & Numby are all about getting out the most damage possible. Crit scaling is particularly important so you’ll want to go for the following implicit main stats on your Relics: Crit Rate % on the Body, Speed on the Boots, Fire Damage % on the Planar Sphere and Attack % on the Link Rope.

For sub-stats you should prioritize the following: Crit Damage > Crit Rate > Attack % > Speed > Flat Attack. These stats will be where you really min/max how effective Topaz & Numby’s damage output in Honkai: Star Rail becomes.

Best Light Cone for Topaz & Numby

As with all 5 Star characters in Honkai: Star Rail, there is a signature Light Cone that is specifically best in slot for Topaz & Numby. It’s the 5 Star Light Cone Worrisome, Blissful. It’s almost certainly not worth pulling for as you only gain a 5% damage increase over the best 4 Star option. It’s best to use the 4 Star Light Cone Swordplay and the higher Superimposition level, the better. This Light Cone is all about increasing damage when hitting the same target. This is what Topaz & Numby excel at and so it’s a naturally perfect pairing for them.

That’s how you build the best Topaz & Numby out there in Honkai: Star Rail. They’re an awesome and quite strong character as is, but they should see a significant power boost with the new Relics in patch 1.5 as well!

If you’re looking for more, check out our picks for the best Jingliu build in Honkai: Star Rail.